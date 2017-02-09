Leading customer engagement technology helps The Prince's Trust to engage with young people and help them achieve their goals

Thunderhead, the leader in enterprise technology for customer engagement, today announced that it is working with The Prince's Trust to help it use digital technology more effectively to engage with their service users and assist them in achieving their goals. Founded in 1976 and in its 41st year, The Prince's Trust is the UK's leading youth charity that helps 13 to 30 year-olds who are unemployed or struggling at school to transform their lives. Thunderhead's ONE Engagement Hub is a cloud-based omnichannel engagement platform that enables organisations across all industry sectors to leverage user insight and journey behaviour to drive conversation-led engagement, building stronger and more valuable relationships with their customers and constituents.

The Prince's Trust will use the ONE technology to engage with young people, guiding their journeys across different devices and touchpoints and helping them move toward achieving their goals.

"Thunderhead's ONE Engagement Hub solution allows The Trust to strengthen the relationships we have with the young people that come to us for help," commented David Ivell, Chief Information Officer, The Prince's Trust. "We are continually looking for ways to improve the way we engage with our service users and help them achieve their goals. With ONE, we can drive more appropriate, tailored and relevant placements to the individual, in-line with their skills and preferences."

Glen Manchester, Thunderhead CEO and founder and Trust Enterprise Fellow, noted, "In 2016, The Prince's Trust helped 59,000 young people to turn their lives around. Digital technology plays a vital role in engaging with young people and understanding their individual journeys and needs. Being able to do this at scale is critical, and we're very proud to offer our ONE technology to support the service user community and the work of The Trust."

