The Michelin Guide Honors Le Clarence with Two Stars!

Only one year after the official opening, this brand new Parisian destination restaurant is awarded two stars by the famous red guide.

What an honor! Today, in its 2017 edition, the Michelin Guide chose to recognise this innovative and original new venture. The journey began almost five years ago when Prince Robert of Luxembourg, Chairman of the family business, Domaine Clarence Dillon (Château Haut-Brion, Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Château Quintus), acquired a 19th-century mansion located a short distance from the famous Champs Elysées. The building - renamed Hôtel Dillon -, was to become the company's Paris Headquarters and was entirely renovated and redecorated by Prince Robert of Luxembourg with the help of exceptional craftsmen. As the company's Parisian embassy, the mansion also houses 'La Cave du Château', a unique Fine Wine shop offering a great selection of the sommeliers' finest treasures. Inspired by Château Haut-Brion's historical link to gastronomy, Prince Robert of Luxembourg decided to launch a unique new restaurant concept where he and his colleagues could share the philosophy and the elegant and warm atmosphere of one of Bordeaux's finest chateaux. 'Le Clarence' was born!

An establishment which reflects the very best of what the French Terroirs have to offer by presenting extraordinary ingredients from the finest producers and, of course, sourcing the very rarest and distinguishes wines.

The chance encounter with Chef Christophe Pelé was a determining factor. The understanding between the epicurean Prince and one of Paris' leading gastronomic talents was almost immediate. The Executive Chef and Managing Director, who had already been awarded two stars in his previous restaurant La Bigarrade in 2010, has continued to celebrate his original French gastronomic flair with true panache.

Chef Christophe Pelé and the entire team at Le Clarence are pleased to share this distinction with its adventurous, connoisseur, and deliciously epicurean customers. Indeed, the best award for Le Clarence is to brighten up our guests' day and to give them as much pleasure while they are in our company as we receive from serving them in these unique surroundings.

