TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - ReMAP is pleased to share in the news that the 7D Surgical Machine-vision Image Guidance System recently received FDA approval for spinal surgery. The ReMAP O7 team is a collaboration between 7D Surgical, Celestica, Ryerson University and Sunnybrook Research Institute, formed to advance optical technologies for their image-guided surgery solution. This team of industry leaders and research partners have come together to develop the next generation of image-guidance systems for simple and fast surgical workflows. ReMAP congratulates this team in achieving this milestone to help improve patient outcomes.

"As products are being launched exponentially faster than ever before, the role of ReMAP is to accelerate time-to-market from researchers' innovative ideas and emerging technologies at later stage technology readiness levels (TRL) through to product commercialization," said Irene Sterian, Executive Director of ReMAP. "A collaboration of industry experts and scientists strengthens the ability for a start-up organization to accelerate the commercialization of their innovation developed in Canada for the global market. ReMAP is pleased to support the ReMAP O7 Team in this initiative. We are committed to making a significant contribution to Canada to help build its competitive advantage, create new highly skilled jobs and providing opportunities to build export-ready products that will have long-term economic benefit."

"It is my pleasure to announce the FDA 510(K) and Health Canada MDL clearance of our Machine-vision Image Guidance System, the first of several advanced optical imaging technologies in our commercialization pipeline," said Beau Standish, CEO of 7D Surgical. "We are proud to be part of the ReMAP O7 project team and have directly benefited from ReMAP's mission of accelerating commercialization through collaborations between industry experts and scientists."

About ReMAP

Through shared resources, ReMAP accelerates the commercialization of innovative products developed in Canada for the global market. Our network of partners from start-ups, small-to-medium enterprises, large organizations, and leading research institutions work together to form a product-enablement value chain. Leveraging the strengths and synergies of our network partners, ReMAP engages with 38 labs and manufacturing facilities from across Canada. ReMAP supports innovations in the Aerospace & Defense, Information & Communications Technology (ICT), Healthcare, Industrial, and Renewable Energy market sectors. ReMAP is made possible through joint funding from the Government of Canada's Business-led Networks of Centres of Excellence (BL-NCE) program matched by contributions from our network partners.

About 7D Surgical

7D Surgical is a privately-owned Toronto based company that develops advanced optical technologies and machine vision-based registration algorithms to improve surgical workflow and patient care. 7D Surgical's flagship FDA 510(k)-cleared and Health Canada approved Machine-vision Image Guidance System delivers profound improvement to surgical workflows in spine surgery, providing the promise of similar future advancements in other surgical specialties.

About Sunnybrook Research Institute

Sunnybrook Research Institute (SRI) is the research enterprise of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto. Scientists at SRI strive to understand and prevent disease, and to develop treatments that enhance and extend life. Our vision is to invent the future of health care. Scientists at SRI are renowned for excellence in the biological, physical and evaluative clinical sciences. Areas of expertise are diseases of the brain and heart; cancer; musculoskeletal conditions; rehabilitation; trauma, emergency and critical care; women and babies; and veterans and community. Each year, SRI conducts over $100 million in research across 500,000 square feet, including in the world's first Centre for Research in Image-Guided Therapeutics.

About Celestica Inc.

Celestica is dedicated to delivering end-to-end product lifecycle solutions to drive our customers' success. Through our simplified global operations network and information technology platform, we are solid partners who deliver informed, flexible solutions that enable our customers to succeed in the markets they serve. Committed to providing a truly differentiated customer experience, our agile and adaptive employees share a proud history of demonstrated expertise and creativity that provides our customers with the ability to overcome complex challenges

About Ryerson

Ryerson University is Canada's leader in innovative, career-oriented education and a university clearly on the move. With a mission to serve societal need, and a long-standing commitment to engaging its community, Ryerson offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs. Distinctly urban, culturally diverse and inclusive, the university is home to more than 41,500 students, including 2,400 master's and PhD students, 3,200 faculty and staff, and nearly 170,000 alumni worldwide. Research at Ryerson is on a trajectory of success and growth: externally funded research has doubled in the past five years. The G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education is Canada's leading provider of university-based adult education.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfCeh38tULk

