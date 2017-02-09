BC Partners Launches New Credit Platform

Leading international firm hires veteran team to be led by Ted Goldthorpe

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Partners, a leading international private equity firm, announced the creation of BC Partners Credit, a new credit platform. Ted Goldthorpe, former President of Apollo Investment Corporation and head of its U.S. Opportunistic platform, has been hired as a Managing Partner to launch and oversee BC Partners Credit, and will be based in New York.

BC Partners Credit will pursue a debt strategy capable of identifying attractive opportunities in any market environment and across sectors. BC Partners will launch the business within its existing structure, providing the firm with the ability to deliver an integrated offering and attractive new opportunities for BC Partners' LPs. The new platform will utilize the firm's infrastructure to leverage expertise across the firm.

Raymond Svider, Managing Partner at BC Partners, commented: "BC Partners Credit is highly synergistic with our private equity business and will enable us to leverage our deal flow and sector knowledge to invest across the capital structure to the benefit of our LPs. We believe that there are significant opportunities in credit and it's important that we have the right team in place to execute on that vision. Ted is a highly respected, world-class credit investor with a proven track record and we look forward to working with him and his team to build out this new platform."

Ted Goldthorpe, Managing Partner at BC Partners Credit, commented: "BC Partners is an ideal platform on which to build a leading credit investment business. The firm's blue chip brand, sector expertise and the ability to identify compelling opportunities on both sides of the business will support our ability to create value for clients. I look forward to working with the BC Partners team."

Mr. Goldthorpe was most recently the President of Apollo Investment Corporation, Chief Investment Officer of Apollo Investment Management, and Senior Portfolio Manager, U.S. Opportunistic Credit. He joined Apollo in 2012 and oversaw the U.S. Opportunistic business within Apollo that grew dramatically under his tenure. From 1999 to 2012, Mr. Goldthorpe was employed by Goldman Sachs & Co., where he ran the Bank Loan and Distressed Investing Desk after serving as a Managing Director in the Special Situations Group, running both their Middle Market Private Equity business and the Canadian business (CSSG).

Under Mr. Goldthorpe, BC Partners Credit will be supported by a team of disciplined and experienced credit professionals. Matthias Ederer, a former partner at Wingspan Investment Management, and Henry Wang, a former partner at Stonerise Capital Partners, will be joining BC Partners Credit as Partners. Both worked previously with Mr. Goldthorpe at Goldman Sachs.

About BC Partners

BC Partners is a leading international private equity firm with over €13 billion ($14 billion) of assets under management. Founded in 1986 as one of the few truly pan-European buy-out investors, BC Partners has grown and evolved into a leader in buy-outs, principally investing in larger businesses in Europe and North America through its established network of offices in London, Paris, Hamburg and New York. BC Partners executives operate as an integrated team through the firm's offices in Europe and North America, acquiring and developing businesses to create value in partnership with management. Since inception, BC Partners has completed 93 investments in companies with a total enterprise value of €115 billion and is currently investing its ninth fund with total commitments of €6.7 billion.

