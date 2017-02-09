Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Worth 95.1 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market by Training Mode, training Topic, Training Type, Training Level, Industry Vertical, Fire Protection System (Products, Vertical) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size was valued at USD 54.5 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 95.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.54% between 2016 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 44 market data Tables and 24 Figures spread through 161 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-fire-brigade-training-market-165533564.html

The major factor driving this market is the continuous modification of industrial codes, regulations, and safety standards for industrial fire brigades.

Management and specialist topic is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period in the North American Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market

Fire management is an important concern in various industries as improper management can result in severe financial losses and fatalities. The inspection, testing, and maintenance of various kinds of fire protection equipment are an important part of the training to help reduce failure or inefficiency in the performance of the equipment in the event of fire.

Electrical utility industry vertical is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period in the North American Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market

There is an increase in the instances of electric fires involving electrical appliances, generators, and transformers, which can have severe effects such as shutdowns as in the case of Thermalito Power Plant (California) in 2012. Electric utility companies are increasingly investing in training, specifically for electrical fires.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

The market for industrial fire brigade training program and services is expected to grow exponentially in North America. The industrial fire brigade training programs in this region are mostly governed by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards. Based on the findings of the report published by the NFPA in April 2016, the U.S. administration has mandated fire protection and safety regulations, given the large number of fires at industrial or manufacturing properties each year, leading to loss of human lives and property damage worth millions.

The key players in the industrial fire brigade training program and services market include Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (U.S.), Lakeland College (Canada), Falck (Denmark), Lambton College (Canada), and Oklahoma State University (U.S.), among others.

