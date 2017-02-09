India Furniture Market to Surpass $27 Billion by 2022: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing construction, increasing number of household units and changing lifestyle of consumers coupled with rising awareness regarding new designs of furniture to drive India furniture market by 2022

According to a recently released TechSci Research report, "India Furniture Market, By Type, By Product Type, By Point of Sale, By Raw Material Type, By Organized Vs. Unorganized, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022", the furniture market in India is anticipated to cross $27 Billion by 2022, on account of expanding working population base, rising number of household units and increasing disposable income. Moreover, growing awareness regarding newer designs of furniture and changing consumer lifestyle are also expected to aid the country's furniture market over the next five years.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



Browse 36 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through146 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

"India Furniture Market"

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-furniture-market-by-type-home-office-institutional-by-product-type-sofa-bed-wardrobe-dining-table-others-by-point-of-sale-by-raw-material-type-by-organized-vs-unorganized-competition-forecast-opportunities/907.html

Increase in construction activities, primarily of premium apartments, in India is another major factor responsible for growing demand for furniture. Moreover, increasing marketing initiatives coupled with growing awareness regarding the use of protective and comfortable furniture is further aiding the market of furniture in India. There are virtually no entry barriers in India furniture industry, and this factor acts as an encouraging factor for local producers to open stores with ease in the country. Thus, Indian furniture market is extremely unorganized, and numerous players are operating in the market.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=907

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

"Over the years, travel & tourism sector has been one of the major contributors to growing demand for furniture in India. The number of foreign tourist in India increased from 6.31 million in 2011 to 8.03 million by 2015. With increasing number of domestic as well as foreign tourists, the same trend is expected to continue over the next five years as well.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"India Furniture Market, By Type, By Product Type, By Point of Sale, By Raw Material Type, By Organized Vs. Unorganized, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022" has evaluated the future growth potential of India furniture market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India furniture market.

Browse Related Reports

Global Mattress Market By Product Type (Innerspring, Memory Foam, Latex, Air Filled, Water & Others), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America & MEA), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012 - 2022

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-mattress-market-by-product-type-innerspring-memory-foam-latex-air-filled-water-others-by-region-asia-pacific-north-america-europe-south-america-mea-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/892.html

India Travel & Tourism Market, By Product/Service Offering, By Type (Domestic, Inbound, etc.), By Purpose of Visit, By Tourist Profile, By Average Duration of Stay, By Mode of Travel, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-travel-tourism-market-by-product-service-offering-by-type-domestic-inbound-etc-by-purpose-of-visit-by-tourist-profile-by-average-duration-of-stay-by-mode-of-travel-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/883.html

Global Dehumidifier Market By Type (Desiccant, Refrigerant, Thermoelectric & Others), By End Use (Industrial, Residential & Commercial), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-dehumidifier-market-by-type-desiccant-refrigerant-thermoelectric-others-by-end-use-industrial-residential-commercial-competition-forecast-opportunities/848.html

India Television Market By Type (LED, OLED, LCD, Plasma), By Resolution (High Definition (HD, Full High Definition (FHD) and Ultra-High Definition (UHD)), Forecast & Opportunities, 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-television-market-by-type-led-oled-lcd-plasma-by-resolution-high-definition-hd-full-high-definition-fhd-and-ultra-high-definition-uhd-forecast-opportunities-2021/787.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.



Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research