AS Merko Ehitus has launched the second stage of Tallinn-based Noblessner Home Port development project and started with the sales of Staapli 3 apartments. The 6-storey building with 105 apartments and interior courtyard will be completed by the end of 2018. Staapli 4 apartment building and underground garage, connecting the whole complex, are currently in active construction and will be completed by the end of 2017.



The size of Staapli 3 1-5-storey apartments range from 26-140 square metres and they offer nice views to the sea, interior courtyard and inner streets. The energy class B residential units have heat exchange forced air ventilation system and floor heating, glass-enclosed balconies, and some apartments a sauna and readiness for a fireplace. Homebuyers can choose from six interior finishing packages, developed in cooperation with interior architects Eeva Masso and Katrin Tammsaar. The price per square metre of the apartments in Staapli 4 building ranges from 2,390-4,350 euros and in Staapli 3 building from 1,711-3,553 euros. Almost half of the apartments at Staapli 4 have been sold. People, who had registered their interest in Staapli 3 apartments, have received personal pre-information and they have booked quarter of the apartments at Staapli 3 building.



The Noblessner Home Port development project (noblessner.merko.ee) encompasses four apartment buildings with 200 apartments and close to 3,700 m² of office and retail space. In addition to the Staapli 3 and 4 buildings in the future will be constructed also houses at Staapli 8 and 12.



Noblessner Home Port is located just seven metres from the sea. The architecture was authored by an Estonian architectural design office Arhitektuuribüroo Pluss, the winner of an international invitational competition, which has put people's living environment, logistics and activities in the focus. Cars will be parked on an underground level, ensuring space mainly for pedestrians and cyclists. Private and semi-private play and recreational areas will be created in the interior courtyards, and for pedestrian access, stairs will be established in the hillside on Kalaranna street facing the sea in the summer of 2017.



The goal of the BLRT Group, which is developing the entire Noblessner port complex, is an integral and prestigious living, business and leisure time environment that puts a premium on the historical legacy and the picturesque seaside location. In the immediate vicinity is the Seaplane Harbour, Kalamaja Park and the European IT Agency headquarters to be completed by the end of 2017. By the completion of the first apartment building, the shipyard operations that historically were based here will be wound up. BLRT will demolish the production facility, build a promenade with a new plaza and renovate the yacht club and recondition the area around the Valukoda (foundry). There is a plan to open the first Virtual Reality Experience Centre in Northern Europe in the Valukoda by 2019. Today, access to the Noblessner quarter is via Tööstuse street, and an additional access route will be developed directly from Kalaranna street, including a pedestrian and cycle ramp that will be connected with the existing pedestrian and bike tunnel and sea promenade. Parking areas will be established, and later parking garages as well.



The Noblessner Home Port project is being developed by Kodusadam OÜ, a joint venture, established in December 2014 by AS Merko Ehitus ja BLRT Grupp AS, both owning 50% of the company.



More information: Mr. Tiit Kuusik, Director of Residential Construction Division, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, tel. +372 680 5105.



Merit Kullasepp Communication and Marketing Manager AS Merko Ehitus Tel: +372 650 1250 Email: merit.kullasepp@merko.ee



Estonian industrial group BLRT Grupp (www.blrt.ee) is one of the biggest in the Baltic Sea region. Operations were launched in Tallinn in 1912. Today the group includes 57 companies that provide jobs to 4,000 specialists in 10 different sectors in seven countries.



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company's 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.



