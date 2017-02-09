ZRG Partners, a fast growing global leader in executive search and talent management has added Peter Gremillion as a Managing Director. He will work out of the firm's Frankfurt, Germany office. Peter will also be a member of the firm's Global Industrial Practice.

Peter brings 13 years of executive search experience to ZRG. Prior to joining ZRG, Peter worked at two global boutique firms focusing on the industrial and chemical sectors. At those two firms, Peter worked on projects for four continents and ran projects for highly specialized, management and corporate functions. He brings strong sector knowledge that includes oil and gas, basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, food ingredients, pharma ingredients, paints, packaging and the service providers to the producers of those products. Peter also brings with him a true passion for renewable and bio-based materials that will create sustainable product portfolios and solutions.

Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG remarked, "Peter is a unique partner, having spent considerable time in Germany and the United States. His ability to help guide global clients through the hiring process, understanding cultural and regional nuances has made him a valuable client partner."

Peter Gremillion commented, "The European market is asking for the type of data and analytics in hiring that ZRG is delivering. The firm's proprietary Z Score process brings unparalleled insights into the process of executive search and selection. Assisting my global clients in making the best possible hiring decision using ZRG's methodologies and tools will be an exciting next chapter in my career."

