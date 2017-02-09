IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Vision Solutions, a leading provider of IT Modernization solutions for IBM Power Systems, announced today the availability of MIMIX Share 5.4, designed to meet the data sharing needs of organizations with multiple databases.

According to Vision's 2017 State of Resilience Report, 44% of respondents delayed business decision-making due to lack of current, consistent data in their reporting databases. MIMIX Share, now part of the MIMIX family, provides easy, automated, real-time movement of data between databases -- whether running in the same or different database management systems; operating systems; or physical, virtual or cloud platforms -- for reporting or analytics on current data; data warehousing; database migration and other data sharing needs.

"MIMIX Share 5.4 sets the standard for data sharing solutions by automating ETL processes while maintaining data accuracy, enabling greater business productivity," said Alan Arnold, EVP and CTO of Vision Solutions. "An easy graphical user interface replaces manual processes; IT professionals can confidently support organizational data sharing with no programming."

Version 5.4 provides true any-to-any, real-time data sharing between databases with broad support for operating and database management systems.

New and enhanced features include:

Support for additional database management systems

Replication to MySQL databases for Windows and Linux

Replication from Oracle RAC databases

Enhanced support for existing databases, operating systems and data types

New versions of SQL Server 2016, Teradata, and Informix

New versions of IBM i, IBM AIX, Solaris, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server

Enhanced usability

Automatically creates target tables to accelerate implementation

Enhances handling of database joins to simplify administration

Enhanced security for replicated data

Supports SSL encryption TLS 1.2

Supports Java 8

For complete details on MIMIX Share 5.4, visit: http://www.visionsolutions.com/share

