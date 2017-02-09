CONSHOHOCKEN, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- If the purpose of a vacation is to relax, the Residence Inn Philadelphia Conshohocken has hit upon the magic formula for a perfect getaway. Known as the Bike and Brew Package, this offer gives guests an authentic taste of the area while they unwind.

The new package, which is available through September 1, 2017, features the following:

One $40 gift card to Riverbend Cycles

Selection of eight beers from Conshohocken Brewing Company

Complimentary bike storage

Guests can either bring their bike to this Conshohocken, Pennsylvania hotel or apply their gift card to the purchase or rental of one at Riverbend Cycles. The bike shop specializes in all things pertaining to riding, making it an ideal resource for novices and seasoned cyclists alike.

Properly outfitted, guests can then pedal along the Schuylkill River Trail to drink in the leafy scenery while cruising along rail trails and bike paths. When complete, the trail will stretch for nearly 130 miles, and cyclists today can enjoy more than 60 miles of rideable terrain.

After the ride, guests can return to the hotel and enjoy the other part of the package: a selection of Conshohocken Brewing Company's finest. This Pennsylvania brewery prepares all of its brews in small batches for exceptional quality and taste, something guests can appreciate in the comfort of their hotel suites, which feature free high-speed Wi-Fi and flat-screen televisions. If you're looking to relax outside, our patio is complete with a seating area and grill available to all guests.

From riding to relaxing, this limited-time offer has your next getaway covered. Discover the real Conshohocken when you reserve this package!

About the Residence Inn Philadelphia Conshohocken

At the all-suite Residence Inn Philadelphia Conshohocken, travelers can make themselves at home for both short and long-term stays. The pet-friendly hotel boasts well-appointed accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens, free Wi-Fi, plush bedding and ergonomic workspaces for maximum comfort. Other amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center and complimentary daily breakfast, while features like the hosted receptions featuring everything from food-truck fare to restaurant pop-in tastings three nights a week, further distinguish the property among Conshohocken hotels. Guests will appreciate the hotel's convenient location, ideal for both business travelers and leisure guests looking to visit attractions like the Philadelphia Zoo, Valley Forge National Park or King of Prussia Mall.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3107590



CONTACT:

Residence Inn Philadelphia Conshohocken

191 Washington Street

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania 19428

1-610-828-8800

http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/phlcn-residence-inn-philadelphia-conshohocken/



