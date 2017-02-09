COLUMBIA, SC--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Binswanger has been named exclusive agent by Baldor Electric Company for the sale of their 162,800 sq. ft. single-story industrial property on approximately 40 acres. The property is located at 2660 Highway 9 East in Clio, South Carolina.

Built in 1999, the building is constructed of 8' reinforced concrete floor; insulated concrete panel walls, insulated rubber membrane roof; ceiling heights of 28'3" at the eaves and 32'9" at the center; and columns spaced 25' x 50'. Key features include 100% crane coverage in the production area of up to 25 tons per bay; T-8 fluorescent lighting; wet sprinkler system; fully heated and air conditioned; compressed air; all utilities with power supplied by Duke Energy; three 9' x 9' dock-high doors equipped with levelers, seals, lights and locks; one 14' x 14' and two 14' x 16' electric drive-in doors; and paved parking for approximately 154 vehicles. The property offers approximately 12,800 sq. ft. of modern office space with a large open work area, 14 private offices, two conference rooms, lobby, IT room and large break room. The site is fully fenced and secured by a guard house, swipe badge access and security cameras.

The property is located 14 miles from I-95 via Highway 9, 18 miles from the new SC Inland Port in Dillon, 106 miles from the Port of Wilmington and 168 miles from the Port of Charleston. Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is 106 miles and Raleigh-Durham International Airport is 115 miles from the site.

Binswanger is aggressively marketing the property to manufactures of plastics/rubber, steel, fabricated metal, machinery, electrical equipment/appliance/component, motor vehicle parts, aerospace products and furniture as well as warehouse and storage prospects.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Binswanger is an international full-service real estate organization with offices worldwide throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

