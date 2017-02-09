Diabetic Retinopathy Continues to Fuel Widefield Imaging Systems Market, European Players to Lead

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Advanced imaging systems are becoming the crux of all intricate medical procedures, especially for methods that treat ailments of sensitive body parts & organs. Widefield imaging systems are known to play a similar role in treatment of various eye disorders and diseases. One wrong touch to the naked eye can, not only irk the patient, but also give rise to tremendous physical discomfort and lead to undue exposure to infectious diseases. Medical professionals, hence, are promoting the use of widefield imaging technologies for assisting the imaging purposes in treatment of ocular oncology, diabetic retinopathy and other retinal diseases. A recent study conducted by Future Market Insights illustrates that diabetic retinopathy accounted for over one-third of global widefield imaging systems revenues in 2016.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161020/430874LOGO )



According to Future Market Insights -

The global market for widefield imaging systems, which is presently valued at US$ 385.8 million , will soar at 8% CAGR and bring in revenues worth US$ 834.5 million by the end of 2026.

, will soar at 8% CAGR and bring in revenues worth by the end of 2026. Diabetic Retinopathy will account for over US$ 320 million revenues by 2026-end, procuring nearly 40% of the global market value.

revenues by 2026-end, procuring nearly 40% of the global market value. Demand for widefield imaging systems will be high for treatment of glaucoma, registering an increment at 9.2% CAGR.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1732

Apropos the report titled "Widefield Imaging System Market: Global Industry Study and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026," North America is projected to account for more than 40% of global revenues throughout the forecast period. Sales of widefield imaging systems in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will surpass US$ 130 million by 2026-end. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions are likely to exhibit sluggish growth, compared to Western Europe and Eastern Europe's widefield imaging system market. Meanwhile, Japan's widefield imaging systems sales will surpass US$ 65 million revenues by the end of forecast period.

European medical device manufacturers are observed to play key role in the global widefield imaging system market. Some of the leading manufacturers of widefield imaging systems include Centervue SpA (Italy), Optos plc, Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany) and Heidelberg Engineering GmbH (Germany). US-based companies Visunex Medical Systems, Inc. and Clarity Medical Systems, Inc. are also observed as key players in the global market for widefield imaging systems.

Preview Analysis on Global Widefield Imaging Systems Market Segmentation By Indication - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Pediatric Retinal Diseases, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Ocular Oncology, Uveitis, Chorioretinal Diseases, Glaucoma; By Component - Instruments, Software (Image Viewing & Data Analysis and Interpretation Software); By Modality - Standalone, Portable; By End User - Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wide-field-imaging-systems-market

Highlights of the research on global widefield imaging system market include:

Hospitals will remain the largest end-user of widefield imaging systems, accounting for global revenues worth over US$ 300 million by 2026-end

by 2026-end Throughout the forecast period, demand for standalone widefield imaging systems will remain higher. Although, portable modality of using widefield imaging systems will gain traction.

While sales of instruments will remain higher compared to software used in widefield imaging systems, data analysis & interpretation software are likely to witness higher demand over the forecast period

More From FMI's Cutting-edge Intelligence:

Automated CPR Devices Market : http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automated-cpr-devices-market

: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automated-cpr-devices-market Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market : http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/continuous-glucose-monitoring-systems-market

: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/continuous-glucose-monitoring-systems-market Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ophthalmic-diagnostic-equipment-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical devices Market Insights



Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremrketinsights.com



Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com