PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Solera Health, an integrator of chronic disease prevention and management solutions, announced today that is has earned certified status from the Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST). The HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) certification provides assurance to Solera's health plan, employer and health system clients that Solera meets the healthcare industry's highest standards in protecting healthcare information and managing risk.

"HITRUST is a high-level security framework that gives our clients confidence that our processes maintain the highest level of security," said Dan Hurley, Solera Health's vice president of technology. "Solera works exclusively within the healthcare cloud space and with a HITRUST Certification, we can continue to scale with unlimited boundaries securely. As an integrator for the chronic disease prevention industry, HITRUST also allows Solera to help educate customers and business partners and promote data privacy and security in a cloud-based environment."

The HITRUST CSF was developed to address the multitude of security, privacy and regulatory challenges facing healthcare organizations. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, certified organizations meet a diverse set of requirements through comprehensive and scalable security controls. The HITRUST CSF Certification indicates that Solera meets key healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing personal health information, including HIPAA, HITECH, PCI, ISO 27001 and NIST.

"I am proud of the Solera team for achieving the HITRUST CSF Certification," said Brenda Schmidt, CEO of Solera Health. "By creating a culture of compliance and completing the steps necessary to obtain the HITRUST CSF Certified status, Solera is distinguished as a company that our payer and Diabetes Prevention Program provider partners and their participants can trust to secure protected health information."

Solera Health is a chronic disease prevention and management integrator that connects patients, payers, and physicians with community organizations and digital therapeutics providers, simply and securely. Solera helps consolidate highly fragmented programs and services into one integrated network, allowing health plans and medical providers to increase consumer participation while lowering associated costs. Solera proactively identifies the "best fit" program provider based on each individual's unique needs and preferences, which has proven to have a significant impact on improved patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care. For more information, visit Solera Health at www.soleranetwork.com, call 800-858-1714 or follow us on Twitter @SoleraHealth or LinkedIn.

