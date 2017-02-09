

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers have found that the same brain-chemical system that mediates feelings of pleasure from sex, recreational drugs, and food is also critical to experiencing musical pleasure.



'This is the first demonstration that the brain's own opioids are directly involved in musical pleasure,' says cognitive psychologist Daniel Levitin, senior author of a study by McGill University researchers.



In the new study, Levitin's team at McGill selectively and temporarily blocked opioids in the brain using naltrexone, a widely prescribed drug for treating addiction disorders. The researchers then measured participants' responses to music, and found that even the participants' favorite songs no longer elicited feelings of pleasure.



The study was published in the Nature journal Scientific Reports.



