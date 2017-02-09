

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alabama Governor Robert Bentley announced Thursday he has appointed state Attorney General Luther Strange to fill the Senate seat being vacated by Senator Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.



The announcement from Bentley came just hours after the Senate confirmed Sessions as the nation's Attorney General by a vote of 52 to 47.



'This is truly a remarkable time in our state's history,' said Bentley. 'Alabama has surely been well represented by Senator Sessions, and I am confident Senator Strange will serve as a fine representative for our people.'



He added, 'His leadership on a national level, service as a statewide elected official and long record of taking on tough federal issues are the very qualities that will make him a strong conservative Senator for Alabama.'



A statement from Bentley highlighted Strange's role in negotiating a settlement over the unprecedented BP oil spill in 2010, which resulted in a landmark $2 billion settlement.



Strange also reportedly investigated Bentley for alleged sex scandals and asked the Alabama legislature to pause an impeachment probe as his office conducted 'related work.'



The quick appointment of Strange comes as Republicans have little margin for error as they work to confirm President Donald Trump's remaining Cabinet nominees.



Strange said he was greatly honored and humbled by the appointment and pledged to continue the same level of leadership as Sessions in consistently fighting to protect and advance conservative values.



The appointment gives Strange a leg up in a special election scheduled for next year to fill the remainder of Sessions' term, which ends in January of 2020.



