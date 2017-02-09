PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC - Result of General Meeting

Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
("Pan African" or the "Company")
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
Pan African shareholders are advised that at the general meeting ("GM") of shareholders held on Thursday, 9 February 2017, all the ordinary and special resolutions, as set out in the notice of GM dated Tuesday, 17 January 2017, were approved by the requisite majority of shareholders present or represented by proxy.
The total number of Pan African shares eligible to vote at the GM is 1,943,206,554. The highest number of shares voted in person or by proxy was 1,409,947,299 representing 72.56% of the total issued share capital of the same class of Pan African.
All resolutions proposed at the GM, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:
Ordinary resolution number 1: To authorise the directors to allot equity securities
|Shares Voted
1,409,944,533
72.56%
|Abstained
4,978,118
0.26%
|For
98.55%
|Against
1.45%
Special resolution number 2: To disapply pre-emption rights for the issue of securities
|Shares Voted
1,409,929,581
72.56%
|Abstained
4,993,070
0.26%
|For
91.14%
|Against
8.86%
Special resolution number 3: To comply with JSE Listings Requirements for cash equity issues
|Shares Voted
1,409,947,299
72.56%
|Abstained
4,975,352
0.26%
|For
92.18%
|Against
7.82%
Notes
- Percentages of shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued share capital of Pan African
- Percentages of shares voted for and against are calculated in relation to the total number of shares voted for each resolution
- Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital of Pan African
Johannesburg
9 February 2017
