PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC - Result of General Meeting

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

("Pan African" or the "Company")

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

Pan African shareholders are advised that at the general meeting ("GM") of shareholders held on Thursday, 9 February 2017, all the ordinary and special resolutions, as set out in the notice of GM dated Tuesday, 17 January 2017, were approved by the requisite majority of shareholders present or represented by proxy.

The total number of Pan African shares eligible to vote at the GM is 1,943,206,554. The highest number of shares voted in person or by proxy was 1,409,947,299 representing 72.56% of the total issued share capital of the same class of Pan African.

All resolutions proposed at the GM, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:

Ordinary resolution number 1: To authorise the directors to allot equity securities

Shares Voted



1,409,944,533

72.56% Abstained



4,978,118

0.26% For





98.55% Against





1.45%

Special resolution number 2: To disapply pre-emption rights for the issue of securities

Shares Voted





1,409,929,581

72.56% Abstained





4,993,070

0.26% For







91.14% Against







8.86%

Special resolution number 3: To comply with JSE Listings Requirements for cash equity issues

Shares Voted



1,409,947,299

72.56% Abstained



4,975,352

0.26% For





92.18% Against





7.82%

Notes

Percentages of shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued share capital of Pan African

Percentages of shares voted for and against are calculated in relation to the total number of shares voted for each resolution

Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital of Pan African

Johannesburg

9 February 2017





CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Office

The Firs Office Building

1st Floor, Office 101

Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900

Facsimile: + 27 (0) 11 880 1240





Registered Office

Suite 31

Second Floor

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0) 207 796 8644

Facsimile: + 44 (0) 207 796 8645



Cobus Loots Deon Louw Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources PLC Chief Executive Officer Financial Director Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900 Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900 Phil Dexter John Prior / Paul Gillam St James's Corporate Services Limited Numis Securities Limited Company Secretary Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker Office: + 44 (0) 207 796 8644 Office: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 Sholto Simpson Matthew Armitt / Ross Allister One Capital Peel Hunt LLP JSE Sponsor Joint Broker Office: + 27 (0) 11 550 5009 Office: +44 (0) 207 418 8900 Julian Gwillim Aprio Strategic Communications Public & Investor Relations SA Office: +27 (0)11880 0037

Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Thomas Rider

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Joint Broker

Office: +44 (0) 207 236 1010

http://www.panafricanresources.com/