Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,191 Euro		-0,003
-1,55 %
WKN: 913531 ISIN: GB0004300496 Ticker-Symbol: RTZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,196
0,205
16:14
09.02.2017 | 16:18
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC - Result of General Meeting

Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
("Pan African" or the "Company")

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

Pan African shareholders are advised that at the general meeting ("GM") of shareholders held on Thursday, 9 February 2017, all the ordinary and special resolutions, as set out in the notice of GM dated Tuesday, 17 January 2017, were approved by the requisite majority of shareholders present or represented by proxy.

The total number of Pan African shares eligible to vote at the GM is 1,943,206,554. The highest number of shares voted in person or by proxy was 1,409,947,299 representing 72.56% of the total issued share capital of the same class of Pan African.

All resolutions proposed at the GM, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:

Ordinary resolution number 1: To authorise the directors to allot equity securities

Shares Voted

1,409,944,533
72.56%		Abstained

4,978,118
0.26%		For


98.55%		Against


1.45%

Special resolution number 2: To disapply pre-emption rights for the issue of securities

Shares Voted


1,409,929,581
72.56%		Abstained


4,993,070
0.26%		For



91.14%		Against



8.86%

Special resolution number 3: To comply with JSE Listings Requirements for cash equity issues

Shares Voted

1,409,947,299
72.56%		Abstained

4,975,352
0.26%		For


92.18%		Against


7.82%

Notes

  • Percentages of shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued share capital of Pan African
  • Percentages of shares voted for and against are calculated in relation to the total number of shares voted for each resolution
  • Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital of Pan African

Johannesburg
9 February 2017


CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Office
The Firs Office Building
1st Floor, Office 101
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Facsimile: + 27 (0) 11 880 1240


Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0) 207 796 8644
Facsimile: + 44 (0) 207 796 8645

Cobus LootsDeon Louw
Pan African Resources PLCPan African Resources PLC
Chief Executive OfficerFinancial Director
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Phil DexterJohn Prior / Paul Gillam
St James's Corporate Services LimitedNumis Securities Limited
Company SecretaryNominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Office: + 44 (0) 207 796 8644Office: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Sholto SimpsonMatthew Armitt / Ross Allister
One CapitalPeel Hunt LLP
JSE SponsorJoint Broker
Office: + 27 (0) 11 550 5009Office: +44 (0) 207 418 8900
Julian Gwillim
Aprio Strategic Communications
Public & Investor Relations SA
Office: +27 (0)11880 0037

Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Thomas Rider
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0) 207 236 1010

http://www.panafricanresources.com/


© 2017 PR Newswire