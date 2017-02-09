Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Surgical Lasers Market Global forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global surgical lasers market is projected to reach USD 2.37 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.85 Billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2016-2021.

The growth of the overall surgical lasers market is driven by factors such as increasing technological advancements in surgical lasers, prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing incidence prevalence of targeted diseases, and high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders. In addition, growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are further adding to the growth prospects of this market. On the other hand, the high procedural costs associated with laser surgeries and limited medical reimbursements are factors limiting the growth of this market. Furthermore, safety concerns related to medical applications of laser technology is one of the key challenges faced by companies in the market.

North America is expected to command the largest share of the surgical lasers market in 2016, followed by Europe. A number of factors such as the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the use of novel surgical technologies among healthcare professionals (owing to the growing number of clinical trials and significant medical reimbursement available in the U.S. for laser-assisted surgical procedures), and the large number of cosmetic laser equipment manufacturers are driving the market growth in North America.

Companies Mentioned:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Alma Lasers

Biolitec Ag

Bison Medical Co., Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cynosure, Inc.

Fotona D.O.O.

Ipg Photonics Corporation

Lumenis

Spectranetics Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Surgical Lasers Market, By Type

8 Surgical Lasers Market, By Procedure Type

9 Surgical Lasers Market, By Application

10 Surgical Lasers Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

