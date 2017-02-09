NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSX: HSM)(TSX: HSM.S)(OTCQB: HSDT) ("Helius") is pleased to announce that the clinical results from its Multiple Sclerosis (MS)-Pilot Study, performed at the Montreal Neurological Institute, were published in the peer reviewed journal Multiple Sclerosis Journal: Experimental, Translational and Clinical, January-March 2017:p1-9. The publication, "Non-invasive tongue stimulation combined with intense cognitive and physical rehabilitation induces neuroplastic changes in patients with multiple sclerosis: a multimodal neuroimaging study," can be accessed online at http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/2055217317690561.

"We would like to thank Drs. Leonard, Ptito and their team at the Montreal Neurological Institute for their work on this important study and congratulate them on this peer reviewed publication," said Dr. Jonathan Sackier, Helius' Chief Medical Officer. "Understanding the additional, positive effects we are seeing with the investigational PoNS™ therapy compared to physiotherapy alone, is core to our clinical development. This publication should prove insightful to two key care givers, the physician and the therapist."

About PoNS™ Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is an investigational non-invasive device designed to deliver neurostimulation through the tongue. PoNS™ Therapy combines the use of the device with physical therapy and is currently being evaluated in a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of balance disorder for subjects with mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injury.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. Helius seeks to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. Helius intends to file for FDA clearance for the PoNS™ device. For more information, please visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the Montreal Neurological Institute

The Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital - ("The Neuro") is a world-leading destination for brain research and advanced patient care. Since its founding in 1934 by renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Wilder Penfield, The Neuro has grown to be the largest specialized neuroscience research and clinical center in Canada, and one of the largest in the world. The seamless integration of research, patient care, and training of the world's top minds make The Neuro uniquely positioned to have a significant impact on the understanding and treatment of nervous system disorders. The Montreal Neurological Institute is a McGill University research and teaching institute. The Montreal Neurological Hospital is part of the Neuroscience Mission of the McGill University Health Centre.

