Nasdaq would like to announce Genium INET 4.1.0225 going live May 8th, 2017.



The following changes, enhancements and improved functionalities are currently in scope for Genium INET 4.1.0225 but are subject to change.



-- Request for Quotes on ITCH for equity derivatives (ITCH changes) -- Partial settlements for Central Securities Depositories (OMnet changes) -- Nasdaq new clearing application Q-Port preparations (OMnet changes)



Please see Genium INET website to see the external impact for Genium INET 4.1.0225 has on OMnet API and ITCH protocol. http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancemen ts/genium-inet-4.1.0225



The planned project timeline for Genium INET 4.1.0225



Feb 7 Draft of ITCH specifications available -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 20 Draft of OMnet specifications available -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- March Final technical specifications available 31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- April 5 External Test 3 availability -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- April External Test 1 availability 14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- May 6 Technical go-live of Genium INET 4.1.0225 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- May 8 First trading and clearing day for Equity Derivatives, Fixed Income and Commodities --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For questions or comments, please contact:



Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



Technical Relations Charlie Holmgren charlie.holmgren@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6944



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614312