PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Change in Executive Management

Cadogan Petroleum Plc
("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Change in Executive Management

Cadogan Petroleum plc announces the following change to its Executive Management:

Mr Adelmo Schenato hasstepped downas Chief Operating Officer (COO) to take up the role of Chairman and CEO of Exploenergy, the Italian company recently bought by Cadogan, andwilldedicate his time tofollowing up onthe award process of the licences. Mr Schenato remains as a Non Executive Director of Cadogan Petroleum plcand as Technical Advisor to Cadogan Petroleum's CEO.

The Board of Directors wishes to thankMr Schenato for his contribution as COO and expressesitsappreciation for his availability to takeup thisnew challenge in support of the effort to geographically diversify theCompany'sportfolio.

In addition, the Company's registered office address has changed to 6thFloor, 60 Gracechurch Street London, EC3V 0HR with immediate effect.


For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum Plc +380 (44) 594 5870

Guido Michelotti
Chief Executive Officer

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe +44 (0) 20 7894 7000
David Porter


