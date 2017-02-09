The UK-based Renewable Energy Association's (REA) Energy Storage and Connected Systems conference that took place in London on Tuesday and Wednesday reinforced the view that the country offers great potential for the development of energy storage, either behind or in front of the meter, and at all levels (local, regional and national).

The event's presentations, however, showed yet again that government is struggling to align with energy storage technological progress and investors' needs. Policy support, said Alexander Berland, policy advisor at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), will not arrive in the form of subsidies, as is the case of Germany. Instead, Berland said, BEIS is looking at the U.S. case, where storage deployment is unsubsidized. This unmoved the U.K. storage stakeholders present, all of whom are struggling with the country's complicated and rather outdated regulatory framework.

"I am not an expert in foreign energy storage markets," said Mark Howitt, chief technology officer of Storelectric, a developer of compressed air energy storage systems, who spoke in the same panel with Berland. Germany's energy storage services framework is much simpler than in the U.K., Howitt remarked, hinting that complexity is one barrier that investors are currently facing.

Storage business models Nevertheless, Jonathan Cohen, head of energy storage at global law firm Eversheds Sutherland, said that there are three broad energy storage business models currently evident in the U.K.

The first is built around supporting the grid. The second model targets projects that are co-located with renewable power projects, thus supporting renewable energy generation. And the third business model concerns projects behind the meter, where presently, Cohen said, his firm sees a strong interest ...

