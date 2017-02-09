According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global anti-fatigue mats marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Anti-fatigue Mats Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Technavio analysts expect the global anti-fatigue mats market size to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2021. The maximum revenue and highest incremental growth in the market are expected to be generated from the Americas through the forecast period.

Stringent worker safety regulations by OSHA, rise in awareness among the consumers, and developments in the manufacturing and automotive sectors are major factors driving the anti-fatigue mats market in the Americas. Additionally, new demand from healthcare organizations will contribute significantly to the market.

Based on end-users, the report categorizes the global anti-fatigue mats market into the following segments:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Industrial end-users comprise of manufacturing, heavy industries, food processing plants, and construction. Anti-fatigue mats attract a high level of demand from manufacturing industries such as textile manufacturing, chemical production, wood and paper mills, food processing, and sanding and grinding industries, where workers need to stand for prolonged durations.

"Rise in importance given to the safety of workers and offering healthy work environment for them has led to a surge in demand for anti-fatigue mats in industries. The occupational safety and health administration standards also recommends the use of these mats to prevent musculoskeletal disorders," says Sarah Haque, one of the lead analysts at Technavio.

Commercial

Commercial end-users of the anti-fatigue mats market include buildings such as office buildings, educational institutions, shopping malls, retail stores, restaurants, and hospitals. In 2016, this market segment accounted for a share of 30%, driven by the demand from these organizations. Vendors in the market are introducing products specific to these industries such as the provision of anti-microbial anti-fatigue mats, which resist the growth of microorganisms for restaurant kitchens and healthcare organizations.

Residential

"Residential end-users comprise of apartment buildings, individual houses, row houses, and residential colonies. Kitchen mats are the most popular product demanded from this segment, and its demand is driven by individuals who spend long hours in cooking," says Sarah.

This market segment will grow at a slow rate, due to stiff competition provided by a variety of floor mats available in the market. Kitchen mats will continue to be the most demanded product from this segment, as there are limited tasks in the residential end-user segment involving prolonged standing times.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Wearwell

No Trax

The Anderson Company

3M

