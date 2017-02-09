FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity defense, today announced that it will be presenting new insights into threat operations playbooks for healthcare incident response in a session entitled: "Threat Operations Playbooks for Healthcare Professionals" at the national HIMSS conference.

Session attendees will hear about how providers are combatting threats with in-network visibility, deception-based detection tools, and how the Attivo Networks ThreatOps solution improves incident response handling when network and medical devices are attacked.

"Advanced threats and ransomware attacks are plaguing healthcare organizations and it's time to change the game," said Carolyn Crandall, Chief Marketing Officer for Attivo Networks. "Deception technology can now play a significant role in improving incident response time, by automatically taking disparate attack information to correlate and display it within one dashboard where attacks can be scored and playbooks created. The playbooks can then be used to create repeatable processes, simplifying incident response."

Robert Crisp, VP of Field Technical Operations for Attivo Networks will be leading the session which will take place Monday, February 20th from 1:30PM to 2:00PM EST in Booth 376 in the cyber pavilion of the conference. The conference is taking place in the Orange County Convention Center. The session ID is CSO5.

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks® is the leader in deception technology for real-time detection, analysis, and accelerated response to advanced, credential, insider, and ransomware cyber-attacks. The Attivo ThreatMatrix™ Deception and Response Platform accurately detects advanced in-network threats and provides scalable continuous threat management for user networks, data centers, cloud, IoT, ICS-SCADA, and POS environments. Attivo Camouflage dynamic deception techniques and decoys set high-interaction traps to efficiently lure attackers into revealing themselves. Advanced attack analysis and lateral movement tracking are auto-correlated for evidence-based alerts, forensic reporting, and automatic blocking and quarantine of attacks. For more information visit www.attivonetworks.com

