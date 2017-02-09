Recombinant Drugs to 2020: Cooperation Between Drug Developers & Drug Producers is Occurring Much Earlier in Drug Development Cycle - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In recent years, the number of recombinant drugs - including engineered biological drugs in development - has increased significantly. The pace of this growth is encouraging suppliers to view competitors in new ways. Cooperation between and among drug developers and drug producers is occurring much earlier in the drug development cycle, allowing participants to improve supply chains and time-to-market.

The result is a rapidly growing market sector that is changing disease therapeutics on a global scale. This report examines FDA and EMA-approved biological drugs and their position and potential in a dozen major disease segments - markets with important implications for drug developers, contract and supply chain partners and infrastructure participants. Growth prospects for key biological drug therapeutic segments will vary over the forecast period covered in this analysis, influenced by demographic, socioeconomic and competitive factors.

What You Will Learn:

What are the currently approved biological drugs; their host system, indication(s)?

What are the key market segments for biological drugs; what is the competitive picture for each segment?

What are the drug classes, therapeutic classes and market segments that comprise the global market for biological drugs?

What are the supply chain dynamics of biological drug sourcing and commercialization?

What is the revenue picture for each drug/class? What will it look like in 2020?

Who are the leading biological drug suppliers, and what are the key collaborations in the sourcing cycle?

What is the drug landscape for key market segments? What is the market share? What is the size?



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Recombinant Drug Market Dynamics



3. The Biological Therapeutics Market Space



4.Product Technology Factors



5. Recombinant Drug Analysis



6. Recombinant Drug Market Analysis



7. Market Factors



8. Company Profiles



