India Package Substation Market to Grow 7.8% by 2023: Expansion of Power Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure Anticipated to Create Key Demand - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Package Substation Market (2017-2023): Market Forecast by Types, Verticals, Regions and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

Infrastructure development projects like smart cities, growing share of renewable energy combined with initiatives taken by the government for rural electrification are the key driving factors for package substation market in India. The Government of India has taken initiatives such as Make in India, UDAY, and Deendayal Upadhayaya Gram Jyoti Yojna, which are expected to impact the growth of package substation over the next six years.

According to research, India Package Substation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2017-23. Expansion of power transmission and distribution infrastructure across the country is anticipated to create key demand for package substations in India. Additionally, several government programs to increase the penetration of clean energy would drive the growth of package substation market.

In India, Western region accounted for the largest revenue share in the country for the year 2016, followed by the Southern region. States such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu leads the market in terms of industrial investments, with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana leading the market in terms of power sector investments in 2016. During 2017-23, Western and Southern regions are expected to continue their dominance with share of northern region also expected to increase in the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:

ABB India Ltd

C&S Electric Limited

Crompton Greaves Limited

GE T&D India Limited

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited

Siemens Limited

Stelmec Limited

Sudhir Power Limited

Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems ( India ) Private Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction



3 Global Package Substation Market Overview



4 India Electrical Equipment Industry Analysis



5 India Power Sector Outlook



6 India Package Substation Market Overview



7 India Package Substation Market Dynamics



8 India Package Substation Market Trends



9 India 11KV Package Substation Market Overview



10 India 33KV Package Substation Market Overview



11 India 66KV And 132 KV Package Substation Market Overview



12 India Package Substation Market Overview, By Verticals



13 India Package Substation Market Overview, By Regions



14 India Package Substation Market Opportunity Assessment



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Key Strategic Pointers



18 Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bp9gwz/india_package

