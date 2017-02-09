India Package Substation Market to Grow 7.8% by 2023: Expansion of Power Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure Anticipated to Create Key Demand - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Package Substation Market (2017-2023): Market Forecast by Types, Verticals, Regions and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.
Infrastructure development projects like smart cities, growing share of renewable energy combined with initiatives taken by the government for rural electrification are the key driving factors for package substation market in India. The Government of India has taken initiatives such as Make in India, UDAY, and Deendayal Upadhayaya Gram Jyoti Yojna, which are expected to impact the growth of package substation over the next six years.
According to research, India Package Substation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2017-23. Expansion of power transmission and distribution infrastructure across the country is anticipated to create key demand for package substations in India. Additionally, several government programs to increase the penetration of clean energy would drive the growth of package substation market.
In India, Western region accounted for the largest revenue share in the country for the year 2016, followed by the Southern region. States such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu leads the market in terms of industrial investments, with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana leading the market in terms of power sector investments in 2016. During 2017-23, Western and Southern regions are expected to continue their dominance with share of northern region also expected to increase in the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned:
- ABB India Ltd
- C&S Electric Limited
- Crompton Greaves Limited
- GE T&D India Limited
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited
- Siemens Limited
- Stelmec Limited
- Sudhir Power Limited
- Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Private Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Global Package Substation Market Overview
4 India Electrical Equipment Industry Analysis
5 India Power Sector Outlook
6 India Package Substation Market Overview
7 India Package Substation Market Dynamics
8 India Package Substation Market Trends
9 India 11KV Package Substation Market Overview
10 India 33KV Package Substation Market Overview
11 India 66KV And 132 KV Package Substation Market Overview
12 India Package Substation Market Overview, By Verticals
13 India Package Substation Market Overview, By Regions
14 India Package Substation Market Opportunity Assessment
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Key Strategic Pointers
18 Disclaimer
