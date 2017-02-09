Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 25% by 2021: Increasing Instances of Enterprise Endpoint-targeted Attacks - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Endpoint Detection and Response market size is expected to grow from USD 749.0 Million in 2016 to USD 2,285.4 Million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.0% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers of the Endpoint Detection and Response market include the need to mitigate IT security risks and increasing instances of enterprise endpoint-targeted attacks, coupled with the surge in demand from Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), owing to the rise in the adoption of hosted EDR solutions.

The EDR market is segmented by component, enforcement point, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The solutions component is estimated to have the largest market size in 2016. Moreover, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing demand from large enterprises and SMEs from diverse industry verticals to safeguard their premises from advanced threats, such as malwares, ransomwares, and advanced persistent threats has led to the growth of the EDR market. In addition, government compliances and the increasing demand for integrated and next-generation security solutions are expected to augment the demand for such solutions.

The mobile devices enforcement point segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid advancement in mobile computing has led to the growing popularity of the mobility and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend in the corporate environments, which is driving the demand over the forecast period. However, the workstations enforcement point segment holds the largest share in the Endpoint Detection and Response market in 2016, on account of the increased instances of threats on workstations that affects the business operations of the various industry verticals.



The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, while the professional services segment is expected to hold the largest market size in 2016. In addition, the consulting professional services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, the implementation services segment holds a major share of the EDR professional service market in 2016, owing to the complexities in its integration with the existing systems.

