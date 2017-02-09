Industrial Robotics Segment of Top Robotics Market to Reach $79.58 Billion By 2022 - Growing Demand for Industrial Robots from SMEs in Developing Countries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The top robotics market for industrial robots is estimated to be valued at USD 79.58 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.92% during the forecast period.

While, the market for top service robots is expected to reach USD 20.70 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.71% between 2016 and 2022. The major driver for the top industrial market is the increased adoption of automation and the growing demand for industrial robots from small- and medium-scale enterprises in developing countries. The service robotics segment of top robotics market is expected to grow substantially owing to factors such as high demand from medical and healthcare sectors, increasing usage of robots for education and research purposes, and short-to-medium-term payback period and high return on investment (ROI).

The market for top industrial robots has been segmented on the basis of type and vertical. Articulated robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots, cylindrical robots, and Cartesian robots are different types of industrial robots. Vertical market has been further classified into automotive industry; electrical and electronics industry; chemical, rubber, and plastic industry; metal and machinery industry; food and beverages industry; and precision and optics industry.

The market for top service robots has been segmented on the basis of different applications such as logistics robots, domestic robots, medical robots, field robots; defense, rescue, and security robots; and entertainment, education, and personal robots.

The service robotics segment of top robotics market faces some challenges associated with safety issues while working alongside humans. The high initial costs and R&D expenses, along with performance-related issues in untested environment, and lack of high-level interfacing act as some of the restraints for the service robotics market growth.

Companies Mentioned:



ABB Ltd.

Adept Tecnology, Inc.

Aethon Inc.

DJI

Delaval International Ab

Fanuc Corp

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Irobot Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kuka Ag

Lely Holding S.A.R.L .

. Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Parrot Sa

The Lego Group

Yaskawa Electric Corp

