Water Meter Market - Gobal Forecast & Analysis (2016-2022) - Growing Need to Check Water Wastage & Usage - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Water Meter Market: By Type (Mechanical, Smart); By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) & By Region (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, RoW)-Forecast (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Water metering is the process of measuring water use and the device used to measure water usage is called water meter. This device measures the number of gallons or cubic feet of water which pass through a pipe and helps regulatory authorities in charging the user with the appropriate amount. In many developed and developing countries, water meters are used to measure the volume of water used by residential and commercial buildings which are supplied with water by a public water supply system. Water meters can also be used at the water source, a well, or throughout a water system to determine the flow through a particular portion of the system.

Globally, an increasing water crisis and a growing need to check water wastage and usage are expected to remain as the key growth drivers for water meter market during the period of study.

Geographically, Europe dominated the water meter market driven by higher usage of water meters in its well organized water supply systems. Europe was followed by North America and Asia-Pacific as second and third largest market for the water meter market. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to a rapidly growing housing and industrial base and initiatives taken by regulatory authorities to check and control wastage of water in developing nations such as China and India in this region.

Companies Mentioned:

Sensus Metering

Itron

Honeywell(Elster)

Roper Industries(Neptune)

Mueller Water Products

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Badger Meter Inc

Arad Group(Master Meter)

Kamstrup Water Metering

LianLi Water Meter

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Water meter Market, By Type

7. Water meter Market, By Application

8. Water meter Market, By Geography

9. Water meter Market - Entropy

10. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vvhwzn/water_meter

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716