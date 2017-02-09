AURORA, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to introduce three new experts for its WeAllSew blog. Laura Pifer, Angel Hickman Peterson, and Minki Kim will join the community of BERNINA experts who supply project ideas, patterns, tips and techniques to fuel creativity and enhance a love for sewing. WeAllSew (www.weallsew.com) is a unique online community where sewists and crafters from around the country can share their passion for sewing and creating.

Laura Pifer is a designer, seamstress and the blogger behind Trash to Couture (www.trashtocouture.com), a DIY fashion blog. She started the blog in 2010 to inspire a less wasteful approach to mass-produced fashion by mainstreaming with DIY tutorials. Laura has contributed to a number of publications such as Altered Couture and Cloth (UK). She lives in Boulder, Colorado and enjoys sewing, running, photography and fashion when she's not tending to her three young boys. For more information about Laura, visit www.weallsew.com/author/trashtocouture.

"Everyone has a little creative genius in them," said Laura Pifer, new WeAllSew expert. "The WeAllSew blog is a great place for sewists of all skill sets to find versatile projects. You can find just what you're looking for."

Angel Hickman Peterson, from South Jordan, Utah, started a sewing, craft and DIY blog called Fleece Fun (www.fleecefun.com) in 2011. Additionally, she has an online video training blog called DIYVideoforBloggers.com. Angel holds a Bachelor's degree in Film Studies from the University of Utah and has experience in film, television, radio and ad production. When Angel's not blogging, she enjoys being with her family, sewing, pattern drafting, video production and writing. For more information about Angel, visit www.weallsew.com/author/fleecefun1.

"My Mom gave me a BERNINA when I was 15 years-old, which means I've been sewing on a BERNINA for over 20 years," said Angel Hickman Peterson, new WeAllSew expert. "I am thrilled to be a part of the WeAllSew blog and to teach others the joys and satisfaction of sewing."

Originally from Korea, Minki Kim is a formally-trained artist and self-taught sewist who lives in Moorpark, California. Minki discovered sewing as a creative outlet when her children were small and has continued to embroider and sew. She also expresses herself on websites and blogs and in books. You can find her pattern shop at www.MinkiKim.com, Instagram @zeriano or her recently published book, Sew Illustrated. In addition to sewing and crafting, Minki also enjoys photography. For more information about Minki, visit www.weallsew.com/author/zeriano/.

"I'm so glad to be a WeAllSew expert to share creative sewing ideas and concepts," said Minki Kim, WeAllSew expert.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA's leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers, who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA's WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.

