NEW BUFFALO, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce The Beach Boys will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo's® Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, June 30 at 9 p.m. EDT. Hotel and dinner packages are available for the night of the concert. Tickets can be purchased beginning on Friday, February 10 at 11 a.m. EST exclusively through the Ticketmaster® Web site, www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800) 745-3000. Ticket prices for the concert start at $49 plus applicable fees.

Hotel and dinner packages include the Hard Rock and Copper Rock options. The Hard Rock option is available for $483 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Friday, June 30, and a $50 gift card to Hard Rock Cafe Four Winds. The Copper Rock option is available for $583 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Friday, June 30, and a $150 gift card to Copper Rock Steakhouse. All hotel and dinner packages must be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The Beach Boys continue to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut over 50 years ago. From humble roots in Hawthorne, California, The Beach Boys have become an international sensation. Their famous harmonies and classic songs continue to travel the world bringing "Good Vibrations" everywhere. Even more than the Beatles, The Beach Boys found through their music the key to unfading youth -- and they made copies for everyone. To these guys, the beach isn't just a place where the surf comes to play -- it's where life is renewed and made whole again.

The Beach Boys are led by co-founder, principal lyricist and most recently, New York Times best-selling author Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Four Winds New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center is a 1,500 seat, multi-use facility that is located next to the casino floor. In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000 sq. ft. event center can be reconfigured to host a variety of meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets. Details on concerts at Silver Creek Event Center are available at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment.php.

Four Winds® New Buffalo, located at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo, Mich., Four Winds Hartford®, located at 68600 Red Arrow Highway in Hartford, Mich., and Four Winds Dowagiac®, located at 58700 M-51 South in Dowagiac, Mich., are owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. Four Winds New Buffalo offers 130,000 square feet of gaming with 2,650 slot machines, 51 table games, five restaurants, entertainment bars, retail venues, Silver Creek Event Center and a 415-room hotel, making it the premier gaming resort in the Midwest. Four Winds Hartford features more than 500 slot machines, eight table games, a 74-seat restaurant, and a 15-seat bar. Four Winds Dowagiac features over 400 slot machines, seven table games and one restaurant.