Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Erytech Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY):

Listing market: Euronext Paris from Euronext

Market segment : segment B

ISIN Code: FR0011471135

website: www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing

the share capital Total of brut(1) voting

rights Total of net(2) voting

rights 01 January 2017 8 732 648 10 410 050 10 407 550

(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a calculus base for the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) Without treasury shares

