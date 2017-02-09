Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Regulatory News:
Erytech Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY):
Listing market: Euronext Paris from Euronext
Market segment : segment B
ISIN Code: FR0011471135
website: www.erytech.com
|Date
|
Total of shares composing
|
Total of brut(1) voting
|
Total of net(2) voting
|01 January 2017
|8 732 648
|10 410 050
|10 407 550
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a calculus base for the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares
