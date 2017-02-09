Today, BioPorto has received notice that Nordben Life and Pension Insurance CO. Limited after sale of shares holds less than 5% of the share capital and votes in BioPorto A/S. After the sale, Nordben Life and Pension Insurance CO. Limited holds 4.98% of the share capital and votes in BioPorto A/S.



