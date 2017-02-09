Today, BioPorto has received notice that Nordben Life and Pension Insurance CO. Limited after sale of shares holds less than 5% of the share capital and votes in BioPorto A/S. After the sale, Nordben Life and Pension Insurance CO. Limited holds 4.98% of the share capital and votes in BioPorto A/S.
For further information, please contact:
Gry Husby Larsen, General Counsel
Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail ghl@bioporto.com
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614316
