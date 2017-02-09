Earphones & Headphones Market to Surpass $19 Billion by 2022: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rising purchasing power of consumers, increasing penetration of online streaming services coupled with growing smartphone and other mobile device market to drive global earphones & headphones market through 2022

According to TechSci Research report, "Global Earphones & Headphones Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022", earphones and headphones market across the globe is forecast to surpass $19 billion by 2022. Earphones and headphones have been subjected to heavy technological advancements like wireless technology, active noise cancellation, bone conduction, etc., which is appealing to the consumers. The market is expected to experience growth on account of expanding mobile devices industry and increasing penetration of online streaming services, supported by the fact that online streaming generated a revenue of $6.7 billion for music industry in 2015, as per International Federation of Phonographic Industries. Moreover, smartphone market in regions like Asia-Pacific and MEA are witnessing growth in the market, which can be noted from the fact that India saw the largest shipment of smartphones across the globe in 2015, registering a growth of 28.8% as compared to 2014, positioning India as one of the fastest growing smartphone markets in Asia.

Asia-Pacific region has been the largest demand generator in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as a result of expanding smartphone and other mobile device industry in densely populated countries like China, India, Philippines, etc., and increasing demand for earphones and headphones from the corporate sector in the region, as India and Philippines are two of the largest offshoring centers in the world. The market in North America is expected to slow down by 2022 due to the smartphone industry, which is expected to reach its peak level by that period. The wired segment dominated global earphones and headphones market owing to its strong presence in the distribution network of earphones and headphones. However, the constant technological developments and comprehensive styling are expected to drive the market for wireless earphones and headphones, outpacing the wired segment. This can be attributed to the recent trend of removal of headphone jacks from smartphones.

"Extensive use of earphones and headphones in the medical sector, military sector, professional sector like the music industry, etc., is surging globally. Further, the manufacturing companies are also investing in marketing strategies and introducing products with new innovations in earphones and headphones like active noise cancellation to promote their products. Moreover, concern for counterfeiters has compelled the manufacturers to take necessary steps in order to curb this problem, which is increasing year-on-year. These developments are, in turn, expected to propel global earphones & headphones market, making it a lucrative one for companies operating in the industry.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"Global Earphones & Headphones Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022" has evaluated the future growth potential of global earphones and headphones market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in the global earphones and headphones market.

