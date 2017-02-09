TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Adventus Zinc Corporation ("Adventus Zinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced C$3,000,000 initial public offering (the "IPO") through the issuance of 6,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at C$0.50 per Common Share. The Company now has approximately 45.6 million Common Shares outstanding and C$9.8M in working capital. The Common Shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on or about today, February 9, 2017, under the symbol "ADZN". The IPO was led by Haywood Securities Inc.

About Adventus Zinc

Adventus Zinc is a newly formed company focused on zinc exploration of a portfolio of projects in Ireland and Eastern Canada it acquired from Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS), as well as pursuing the acquisition of advanced zinc projects. Its major shareholders are some of the most highly respected investors in the mining business, providing significant financial and technical support. The Company is based out of Toronto, Canada, and has received a conditional approval for the listing of its Common Shares on the TSXV.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the trading date of the Company's Common Shares and its future business plans. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the final prospectus dated January 23, 2017. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the said Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption therefrom.

Contacts:

Christian Kargl-Simard

Chief Executive Officer

1-416-230-3440

christian@adventuszinc.com



