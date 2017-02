Daqo New Energy, one of the leading Chinese polysilicon producers, has this week begun operations at its new Phase 3A facility located in Xinjiang.

Construction work on the new plant was completed at the end of 2016, and the company expects the facility to be hitting its full production capacity of 18,000 metric tons (MT) of polysilicon by the end of the first quarter of the year.

This would place ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...