MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - uBreakiFix is now open in Cutler Bay at 18962 S. Dixie Hwy. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

uBreakiFix Cutler Bay is the first location for owners Gregory Sabbag and Jose Bertran. The duo started with uBreakiFix as technicians in 2013 and quickly advanced to store managers before finally opening their own store in Cutler Bay.

"We strive to deliver quality repairs and customer service to an underserved market here in Cutler Bay," Sabbag said. "Our integrity and transparency throughout the entire repair process allow us to develop great relationships with our customers. We're excited to put down roots here and welcome the surrounding communities into our uBreakiFix family."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. With keen attention to quality and experience, uBreakiFix has become an industry leader in value, efficiency and customer service. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 280 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016 and plans to open 175 new stores in 2017 for a year end goal of 450 stores in operation. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with free diagnostics, a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"As we grow, we're continually challenging ourselves to innovate and improve our systems to better serve the communities we call home," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We look forward to answering the Cutler Bay community's tech needs with the reliable repair service and exceptional customer experience that our consumers expect."

uBreakiFix Cutler Bay is located at 18962 S. Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33157 and can be reached at: 786-232-3790. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

