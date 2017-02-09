NATIXIS:FOURTH-QUARTER 2016 and FULL-YEAR 2016 RESULTS

Paris, February 9, 2017

Fourth-Quarter 2016 and Full-Year 2016 Results

INCREASE OF CORE-BUSINESS NET REVENUES to more than â‚¬8.0bn

And REPORTED NET INCOME at â‚¬1.4bn in 2016

Cash dividend of â‚¬0.35(1) per share

strong momentum in CORE-BUSINESS: revenues at â‚¬2.1bn in 4Q16 (+3%/4Q15)

Investment Solutions: Growth of AuM and RAMP-UP OF Insurance BUSINESS

Insurance : robust 32% growth in overall turnover to â‚¬8bn in 2016

Asset Management: AuM up to â‚¬832bn at end-2016 and halt to outflow in 4Q16. Margins resisted well, declining slightly in the US and improving in Europe

CIB: Excellent MOMENTUM IN Global markets AND significaNT 260BP-INCREASE of ROE(2) In 2016

Global Markets: 28% increase in 4Q16 NBI (ex. CVA/DVA desk) driven by Fixed Income and Equity (net revenues up 20% and 47%, respectively)

Global Finance & IB : â‚¬34bn of new production and M&A revenues spurred by the successful integration of Natixis Partners and PJSC in 2016 (net revenues up by 33% vs. 3Q16)

Strong momentum on international platforms in 4Q16: Americas (+14%/4Q15) and EMEA (+13%/4Q15)

SFS: ROE(2) 2016 >16%, IN LINE WITH THE 2017 TARGET IN THE New Frontier PLAN

strong growth in CORE-BUSINESS PROFITABILITY(2) OF 13.1% In 4Q16 (+150bps yoy)

Sharp improvement in the core-business cost of risk to 18bps in 4Q16 (34bps in 2016)

Reported net income (group share and excluding the IFRIC 21 impact) up 20% yoy to â‚¬345m in 4Q16

Reported net income (group share) up 2% to close to â‚¬1.4bn in 2016, despite a much higher contribution to the SRF

Natixis ROTE (2) of 9.9% in 4Q16 (up 160bps YoY) and in 2016 (up 60bps)

Core business ROE of 13.1% in 2016 (up 100bps)

active capital MANAGEMENT gENEratING VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

139bps of CET1 ratio (3) generated since the start of 2016, redistributed in the form of a â‚¬1.1bn cash dividend of â‚¬0.35 (1) per share

Phased-in CET1 ratio of 10.8% at end-December 2016, well above the ECB's CET1 capital requirement for 2017 (7.75% phased in, excluding non-public P2G)

SUCCESSFUL transformation OF THE business model

Accelerating expansion in 2017 particularly in low capital-intensive businesses (Asset Management, Investment banking and Payment solutions)

Investor Day for 2018-2020 Strategic plan on November 20, 2017

Â (1) Proposal to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2017 (2) See note on methodology and excluding the IFRIC 21 impact in 4Q16 (3) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules published on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise without phase-in except for DTAs on tax-loss carryforwards

The Board of Directors approved Natixis' accounts for full-year 2016 on February 9, 2017.

ForÂ Natixis, the main features of 4Q16 were (1):

3% yoy growth in core-business net revenues to â‚¬2.141bn.

Within the Investment Solutions core business, Asset Management recorded â‚¬2.2bn of net inflow in Europe and a marked slowdown in outflow in the US. The ramp-up of Insurance business lifted Insurance net revenues 16% over the full year.

Strong performances in Global Markets and M&A fueled a 21% increase in net revenues from Corporate & Investment Banking.

In Specialized Financial Services, strong business momentum in Specialized Financing is notably linked to the extension of relations with the Groupe BPCE networks.

a marked improvement in the provision for credit loss to â‚¬60m, which extended the decline observed since the start of the year,

a 20% yoy advance in restated net income (group share and excluding the IFRIC 21 impact) to â‚¬345m,

core-business ROE of 13.1%, up 150bps yoy,

a CET1 ratio (2) of 11,0% at December 31, 2016, after factoring in the dividend (3) ,

a leverage ratio of 4.2% at end-December 2016.

Natixis completed the third year of the New Frontier plan with net revenues at â‚¬8.7bn and reported net profit (group share) at â‚¬1.4bn. The cost of risk declined to 34bps in 2016 from 36bps in 2015 and 38bps in 2014, thereby underlining Natixis' ability to absorb sectoral shocks.

2016 once again underscored Natixis' ability to generate capital and create value for shareholders, as witnessed by a cash dividend(3) of â‚¬0.35 per share.

Laurent Mignon, Natixis Chief Executive Officer, said: "Despite demanding conditions in 2016, strong commercial dynamics fueled further growth in our core businesses revenues during the year as shown by high activity levels in 4Q16 and sharply improved profitability.Â In Corporate & Investment Banking, activity levels were robust on capital markets, but also in Investment Banking, thanks notably to the quick ramp-up of our M&A activities through Natixis Partners and PJ Solomon. In Asset Management, overall AuM made progress, despite a minor decline in the US, and margins resisted well. The extensive transformation of all our businesses is gaining pace with the execution of the Transformation and Business Efficiency program and is set to provide us with a stronger platform from which to attain our new strategic goals out to 2020."

See note on methodology and excluding the IFRIC 21 impact in 4Q16 for the ROE calculation Based on CRR-CRD4 rules published on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise without phase-in except for DTAs on tax-loss carryforwards Proposal to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2017

1 - Natixis 4Q16 and 2016 results

in â‚¬m Â 4Q16

reported Â 4Q16

vs. 4Q15 Â o/w recurring Â o/w

exceptional Â Â 2016

reported Â 2016

vs. 2015 Â o/w recurring Â o/w

exceptional Net revenues Â 2,520 Â 12% Â 2,287 Â 233 Â Â 8,718 Â Flat Â 8,700 Â 18 o/w core businesses Â 2,141 Â 3% Â 2,141 Â 0 Â Â 8,036 Â 2% Â 8,105 Â (69) Expenses Â (1,664) Â 5% Â (1,633) Â (31) Â Â (6,238) Â 5% Â (6,208) Â (31) Gross operating income Â 856 Â 28% Â 653 Â 202 Â Â 2,480 Â (10)% Â 2,493 Â (13) Provision for credit losses Â (60) Â (9)% Â (60) Â 0 Â Â (305) Â 5% Â (305) Â 0 Pre-tax profit Â 801 Â 30% Â 599 Â 202 Â Â 2,287 Â (8)% Â 2,278 Â 9 Tax Â (255) Â 11% Â (186) Â (70) Â Â (822) Â (15)% Â (794) Â (29) Minority interest Â (50) Â (27)% Â (29) Â (21) Â Â (90) Â (43)% Â (113) Â 23 Net income (group share) Â 496 Â 57% Â 384 Â 111 Â Â 1,374 Â 2% Â 1,372 Â 3

1.1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â exceptional items(1)

In â‚¬m Â Â 4Q16 4Q15 Â 2016 2015 Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currenciesÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

(Net revenues) Â Corp. center 20 8 Â 9 32 Coface: gain on State guarantees transfer to BpiFrance (GOI) Â Financial investments 75 Â Â 75 Â Coface: "Fit to win" restructuring costs (-â‚¬39m)

& other gains (+â‚¬19m) (Expenses) Â Financial investments (19) Â Â (19) Â Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs (Expenses) Â Corp. center (9) Â Â (9) Â SWL litigation (Net revenues) Â CIB Â Â Â (69) Â Gain from disposal of operating property assets

(Other) Â Corp. center Â Â Â 97 Â Disposal of Kompass International (2015) and goodwill impairment on Coface (2016) (Other) Â Financial investments Â Â Â (75) (30) Settlement of litigation 2008 (Cost of risk) Â Corp. center Â Â Â Â (30) Impact in income tax Â Â (23) (3) Â (29) 1 Impact in minority interest Â Â (21) Â Â 23 Â Impact in net income (gs) Â Â 22 6 Â 3 (27) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â FV adjustment on own senior debt Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Impact in net revenues(2) Â Corp. center 136 (4) Â 0 139 Impact in net income (gs) Â Corp. center 89 (3) Â 0 91 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Total impact in net income (gs) Â Â 111 3 Â 3 64

See note on methodology Adoption of IFRS 9 standards, on November 22, 2016, authorizing the early application of provisions relating to own credit risk as of FY2016 closing. All impacts since the beginning of the financial year 2016 are recognized in equity, even those that had impacted the income statement in the interim financial statements for March, June and September 2016

1.2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Q16 results

Pro forma and excluding exceptional items(1)Â in â‚¬m Â 4Q16 4Q15 Â 4Q16

vs. 4Q15 Â Net revenues Â 2,287 2,240 Â 2% Â Of which core businesses Â 2,141 2,082 Â 3% Â Expenses Â (1,633) (1,578) Â 4% Â Gross operating income Â 653 663 Â (1)% Â Provision for credit losses Â (60) (66) Â (9)% Â Pre-tax profit Â 599 610 Â (2)% Â Tax Â (186) (229) Â (19)% Â Minority interest Â (29) (68) Â (58)% Â Net income - (gs) - restated Â 384 313 Â 23% Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â in â‚¬m Â 4Q16 4Q15 Â 4Q16

vs. 4Q15 Â Restatement of IFRIC 21 impact Â (39) (26) Â Net income - (gs) - restated excl. IFRIC impact Â 345 287 Â 20% Â ROTE excl. IFRIC 21 impact Â 9.9% Â 8.3% Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

See note on methodology

Â

Unless stated otherwise, the commentary that follows refers to pro forma results excluding exceptional items (see detail p4).

Natixis' net revenues totaled â‚¬2.287bn in 4Q16, up 2% vs. 4Q15.

Over the same period, net revenues from core businesses amounted to â‚¬2.141bn, a 3% increase on a year earlier, fueled by strong growth in Corporate & Investment Banking and Insurance which grew net revenues by 21% and 16%, respectively.

Within the Investment Solutions core business, net revenue growth in the Insurance segment partly offset the decline in net revenues in Asset Management vs. 4Q15, although the year-earlier period represented a high basis of comparison due to the contribution from performance fees.Â

Specialized Financial Services grew net revenues by 2% in 4Q16 vs. 4Q15.

Net revenues from Financial Investments contracted 22% in 4Q16 yoy, due primarily to a 25% decline in Coface's revenues during the period.

Operating expenses rose 4% yoy to â‚¬1.633bn in 4Q16. This increase needs to be considered in light of expansion in core businesses.

Gross operating income came out at â‚¬653m in 4Q16 vs. â‚¬663m in 4Q15.

The provision for credit loss fell 9% yoy to â‚¬60m in 4Q16. Expressed in basis points of the loan book, the cost of risk more than halved to 18bps from 41bps during the same period.

For core businesses, the provision for credit loss stood at â‚¬37m in 4Q16 and was at its lowest since the launch of New Frontier.

An impairment on deferred tax assets due to cut in corporate tax rate from 2020 was booked on 4Q16, offset by the settlement of tax files, and therefore with no impact on income statement.

The 58% slide in minority interests in 4Q16 vs. 4Q15, stemmed from Coface's much lower contribution to Natixis' earnings and from a fallback in performance fees booked by several European Asset Management affiliates compared to the very high levels recorded in 4Q15.

Restated net income (group share) excluding IFRIC 21 and exceptional items amounted to â‚¬345m in 4Q16, a 20% increase on a year earlier.

Including exceptional items (â‚¬111m net of tax in 4Q16 vs. â‚¬3m in 4Q15) and IFRIC 21 (+â‚¬39m in 4Q16 vs.Â Â Â Â Â +â‚¬26m in 4Q15), reported net income (group share) worked out to â‚¬496m in 4Q16, up 57% on a year earlier.

Core-business ROE, excluding the IFRIC 21 impact, climbed 150bps on 4Q15 to 13.1%.

1.3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2016 results

Pro forma and excluding exceptional items(1)Â

In â‚¬m Â 2016 2015 Â 2016

vs. 2015 Net revenues Â 8,700 8,533 Â 2% o/w core businesses Â 8,105 7 878 Â 3% Expenses Â (6,208) (5,955) Â 4% Gross operating income Â 2,493 2,578 Â (3)% Provision for credit losses Â (305) (261) Â 17% Pre-tax profit Â 2,278 2,361 Â (4)% Tax Â (794) (924) Â (14)% Minority interest Â (113) (158) Â (28)% Net income (gs) restated Â 1,372 1,280 Â 7% ROTE Â 9.9% 9.3% Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

See note on methodology

Unless stated otherwise, the commentary that follows refers to pro forma results excluding exceptional items (see detail p4).

Natixis' net revenues reached â‚¬8.7bn for the full year. They rose 2% over the year, including a 3% increase in core-business net revenues to â‚¬8.1bn, buoyed by net revenue growth of 11% in Corporate & Investment Banking and Insurance, and 6% in Specialized Financing in 2016.

Net revenues from Financial Investments contracted 25% during the year, mirroring declines in revenues of 22% at Coface and 49% from Corporate Data Solutions.

Operating expenses rose 4% to â‚¬6.208bn during the year. After restating for the contribution to the Single Resolution Fund (â‚¬114m in 2016 vs. â‚¬43m in 2015), they increased 3%.

Gross operating income worked out to â‚¬2.493bn vs. â‚¬2.578bn in 2015. For core businesses, gross operating income improved 2% to over â‚¬2.8bn. Â

The provision for credit loss rose 17% to â‚¬305m during the year, after being impacted by the provisions set aside on the Oil & Gas sector in 1H16. It declined 27% in the second half compared to the first.

Net income restated for exceptional items amounted to â‚¬1.372bn in full-year 2016, up 7% on a year earlier.

Including exceptional items (+â‚¬3m net of tax in 2016 vs. +â‚¬64m in 2015), reported net income (group share) reached â‚¬1.374bn.

2 - Financial structure

Natixis' Basel 3 CET1 ratio(1) worked out to 11.0% at December 31, 2016.

Based on a Basel 3 CET1 ratio of 11.2% at September 30, 2016, the respective impacts in the fourth quarter of 2016 were as follows:

effect of allocating net income (group share) to retained earnings in 4Q16, excluding the dividend: +44bps,

planned dividend (2) for 4Q16: -58bps,

RWA, FX and other effects: -10bps.

Basel 3 capital and risk-weighted assets(1) amounted to â‚¬12.7bn and â‚¬115.5bn, respectively, at DecemberÂ 31,Â 2016.

EQUITY CAPITAL - TIER ONE CAPITAL - BOOK VALUE PER SHARE

Equity capital (group share) totalled â‚¬19.8bn at DecemberÂ 31, 2016, of which â‚¬1.7bn was in the form of hybrid securities (DSNs) recognized in equity capital at fair value.

Core tier 1 capital (Basel 3 - phased-in) stood at â‚¬12.5bn and tier 1 capital (Basel 3 - phased-in) at â‚¬14.2bn.

Natixis' risk-weighted assets totalled â‚¬115.5bn at DecemberÂ 31, 2016 (Basel 3 - phased-in), breakdown as following:

Credit risk: â‚¬79.5bn

Counterparty risk: â‚¬7.5bn

CVA risk: â‚¬3.7bn

Market risk: â‚¬11.1bn

Operational risk: â‚¬13.7bn

Under Basel 3 (phased-in), the CET1 ratio amounted to 10.8%, the Tier 1 ratio to 12.3% and the total ratio to 14.5% at DecemberÂ 31, 2016.Â Â

Book value per share, including planned dividend for 2016, was â‚¬5.38 at DecemberÂ 31, 2016 based on 3,135,617,574 shares excluding treasury stock (the total number of shares stands at 3,137,074,580). Tangible book value per share (after deducting goodwill and intangible fixed assets) was â‚¬4.22.

LEVERAGE RATIO(3)

The leverage ratio worked out to 4.2% at DecemberÂ 31, 2016.

OVERALL CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO

As at DecemberÂ 31, 2016, the financial conglomerate's capital excess was estimated at around than â‚¬6bn.

Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in except for DTAs on tax-loss carryforwards Proposal to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2017 See note on methodology

3 - results by Business line

Investment SolutionsÂ Â Â Â Â Â

In â‚¬m 4Q16 4Q15 4Q16

vs. 4Q15 2016 2016

vs. 2015 2016

vs. 2015

constant exchange rate Net revenues 904 1,006 (10)% 3,364 (4)% (4)% Â o/w Asset management 689 817 (16)% 2,547 (8)% (8)% Â o/w Insurance 169 146 16% 647 11% Â o/w Private Banking 35 41 (15)% 136 (6)% Expenses (623) (648) (4)% (2,350) (1)% (1)% Gross operating income 280 357 (22)% 1,014 (11)% (11)% Provision for credit losses 0 1 1 Gain or loss on other assets 11 (1) Â 30 Â Pre-tax profit 273 362 (25)% 1,031 (11)% (11)% Â Â Â Â Cost/income ratio(1) 69.4% 64.8% +4.6pp 69.9% +2.3pp ROE after tax(1) 12.1% 16.4% (4.3)pp 13.3% (2.5)pp

Â See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 impact on 4Q16

Â Â Â Â Â

Overall, net revenues from Investment Solutions declined only 4% in 2016, thanks to accelerated growth in Insurance business with the networks.

In Insurance, the rollout of the Life and Personal Protection offering across the Caisses d'Epargne network proceeded gradually during the year and was completed in mid-October.Â

Since the launch of the New Frontier plan, the compound annual growth rate 2014-2016 of Investment Solutions

core business worked out to 11%.

Operating expenses declined 4% yoy in 4Q16 and 1% in 2016.

Gross operating income worked out to â‚¬280m in 4Q16 vs. â‚¬357m in 4Q15. Over 2016 as a whole, it was down 11%.

Pre-tax profit totaled â‚¬273m in 4Q16 (-25% vs. 4Q15) and â‚¬1.031bn in 2016 (-11% vs. 2015).

ROE after tax was 13.3% in 2016. The 2.5pp-drop over the year stemmed partly from the rise in allocated capital in order to develop business lines, in line with the axes of the strategic plan to increase the relative weight of the Investment Solutions core business.

Asset Management posted net revenues of â‚¬689m in 4Q16 and â‚¬2.547bn in 2016, compared to â‚¬817m in 4Q15 and â‚¬2.755bn in 2015.

After restating for performance fees, which primarily concerned few European affiliates (â‚¬128m in 2016 vs. â‚¬241m in 2015), net revenues contracted 4% over the full year.

These lower performance fees explained the 5% decline in revenues in Europe to â‚¬737m in 2016. After restating for these fees, revenues advanced 14% in Europe during the same period, buoyed by margin improvement.

In the US, the 9% decrease in revenues in 2016 stemmed from the contraction in average AuM whereas margins resisted well and only narrowed slightly during the year.

Overall assets under management amounted to â‚¬832bn at December 31, 2016, an increase of over â‚¬30bn during the year, thanks to a â‚¬33bn positive market effect and a near â‚¬12bn positive exchange-rate effect, which more than offset a negative impact of over â‚¬2bn stemming from changes in the scope of consolidation (including a +â‚¬5.4bn impact from the consolidation of Ciloger at end-2016) and â‚¬12bn of net outflow, most of which in the US. Â

In Insurance, overall turnover (excluding the reinsurance treaty with CNP), advanced 32% to â‚¬8.0bn during the year. It included increases of 42% in life insurance (excluding the reinsurance treaty with CNP), 9% in property & casualty insurance and 8% in personal protection and borrower's insurance.

In the life insurance segment, net inflow amounted to â‚¬2.9bn in 2016 vs. â‚¬1.3bn in 2015, with a third of this concerning unit-linked policies. AuM rose 8% during the year to â‚¬47.8bn.

Corporate & Investment Banking

Data excludes exceptional items(1)

In â‚¬m 4Q16 4Q15 4Q16

vs. 4Q15 2016 2016

vs. 2015 Net revenues 896 742 21% 3,391 11% Net revenues excl. CVA/DVA 886 753 18% 3,341 7% o/w Global Markets 467 366 28% 1,752 15% o/w Global Finance & IB 412 387 6% 1,592 stable Expenses (569) (494) 15% (2,032) 9% Gross operating income 327 248 32% 1,359 14% Provision for credit losses (21) (57) (64)% (195) (1)% Pre-tax profit 309 205 51% 1,178 15% Â Â Â Â Â Â Cost/income ratio(1) 64.7% 68.1% (3.4)pp 59.9% (1.0)pp ROE after tax(1) 13.2% 7.4% Â 5.8pp 11.8% Â 2.6pp

See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 impact on 4Q16

In Corporate & Investment Banking, net revenues advanced 11% to â‚¬3.391bn in 2016 and 21% (+18% excluding the CVA/DVA desk) in 4Q16 yoy.

Strong revenue growth in 4Q16 was driven by robust momentum in Global Markets (+28% excluding the CVA/DVA desk) and in M&A.

Over the 2014-2016 period, CIB net revenues grew by an annual average of 5.4%, ahead of the 5% target in the strategic plan.

Operating expenses were up 15% yoy in 4Q16 and 9% in 2016. However, with revenues rising at a faster pace, the cost-income ratio improved by 3.4pps yoy to 64.7% in 4Q16 and by 1.0pp to 59.9% in 2016.

Gross operating income climbed 32% yoy in 4Q16 and 14% in 2016.

Â Â Â Â Â The provision for credit loss amounted to â‚¬21m in 4Q16, down significantly on 4Q15 and the first two quarters of 2016 which were marked by provisions on the Oil & Gas sector. For 2016 as a whole, the provision for credit loss totaled â‚¬195m, down 1% on a year earlier. Â Â

Â Â Â Â Â Â

Â Â Â Â Â This tight grip on risk helped drive a 51% yoy advance in pre-tax profit in 4Q16. Over the full year, pre-tax profit increased 15% to â‚¬1.178bn.

ROE after tax progressed by a healthy 260bps to 11.8% over 2016 as a whole and exceeds the targets set out in the New Frontier plan in November 2013.

CIB's risk-weighted assets have declined every year since the strategic plan was launched and stood at â‚¬66.1bn at year-end 2016.

Net revenues from Global Markets, excluding the CVA/DVA desk, climbed 28% yoy in 4Q16 and 15% in 2016. They reached â‚¬467m in 4Q16, including contributions of â‚¬317m from FIC-T and â‚¬150m from Equity.

FIC-T lifted revenues by 20% yoy in 4Q16, buoyed by strong momentum in Credit (+15% vs. 4Q15) and Rates and Forex (+26% vs. 4Q15). In the Fixed Income segment, revenues from the Americas and APAC platforms progressed by 43% and 29% yoy, respectively, in 4Q16.

Equity business lines performed outstandingly in 4Q16, hoisting revenues by 47% yoy, fueled by a 49% increase in Forex revenues during the period.

Net revenues from Global Finance & Investment Banking rose 6% in 4Q16 compared to a year earlier.

New production reached â‚¬9.9bn in 4Q16 after progressing by 19% relative to 3Q16, spurred by the Aviation, Export & Infrastructure Finance segment. For full-year 2016, new production declined 13% to â‚¬34bn, due notably to slower activity in Global Energy & Commodities (excluding Trade), reflecting a difficult investment backdrop for producers.

M&A revenues advanced 33% yoy to 4Q16 and virtually tripled in 2016, boosted by the successful integration of new franchises, i.e. Natixis Partners (France and Spain) and Peter J. Solomon (USA).

Specialized Financial Services

In â‚¬m 4Q16 4Q15 4Q16

vs. 4Q15 2016 2016

vs. 2015 Net revenues 341 334 2% 1,350 3% Â Â Specialized financing 210 206 2% 838 6% Â Â Financial services 131 128 2% 512 (1)% Expenses (220) (218) 1% (880) 3% Gross operating income 122 116 5% 470 4% Provision for credit losses (16) (10) 58% (57) (2)% Gains or loss on other assets 0 0 Â 31 Pre-tax profit 106 105 1% 444 13% Â Â Cost/income ratio(1) 65.1% 66.3% (1.2)pp 65.2% (0.2)pp ROE after tax(1) 15.8% 16.7% (0.9)pp 17.4% +2.2pp

See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 impact on 4Q16

Specialized Financial Services improved net revenues by 2% yoy in 4Q16 and 3% in 2016 as a whole. The momentum came from solid performances in Specialized Financing, where net revenues rose 2% and 6%, respectively, in the same periods, and from the extension of relations with the Groupe BPCE networks.

In Specialized Financing, new business with the networks climbed 17% during the year in the Equipment Leasing segment, while factored turnover with clients of the Caisses d'Epargne also advanced 21%. As for personal loans, new production increased 11% during the year and lifted the loan book to â‚¬19bn at year-end.Â

Operating expenses were kept in check and rose only 1% yoy in 4Q16 and 3% in 2016. The cost-income ratio, excluding the IFRIC 21 impact, eased by 1.2pps in 4Q16.

With revenues rising faster than expenses, gross operating income increased 5% yoy in 4Q16.

The provision for credit loss decreased 2% to â‚¬57m in 2016.

Pre-tax profit progressed 13% to â‚¬444m over the full year. It included a â‚¬31m capital gain on the sale of a building that was booked in "Gains/losses on other assets" in 2Q16.

After restating for this capital gain, after-tax ROE worked out to 16.2% in 2016, up 1.0pp on a year earlier.

ROE was in line with the 2017 objective established in the New Frontier plan, (>16%), underpinned by virtually stable RWA at end-2016 compared to end-2013 and regular performances by business lines, particularly in Specialized Financing.

Financial InvestmentsÂ Â Â Â Â

Data excludes exceptional items(1)

In â‚¬m 4Q16 4Q15 4Q16

vs. 4Q15 2016 2016

vs. 2015 Net Revenues 147 190 (22)% 622 (25)% Â Â Â Coface 119 160 (25)% 528 (22)% Â Â Â Corporate Data Solutions 10 19 (50)% 42 (49)% Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Other 18 10 76% 52 (20)% Expenses (153) (165) (7)% (619) (9)% Gross Operating Income (6) 24 Â 4 Â Provision for credit losses (6) (5) 17% (37) Â Pre-tax profit (11) 15 Â (18) Â

(1) See note on methodology

Net revenues from Financial Investments were down 22% yoy in 4Q16 and 25% over full-year 2016.

Most of the decrease came from Coface, which posted â‚¬528m in net revenues in 2016 vs. â‚¬680m a year earlier.

On a constant exchange-rate basis, Coface's turnover amounted to â‚¬349m in 4Q16 and â‚¬1.436bn in 2016, down 4% yoy for both periods. On a current exchange-rate basis, turnover was â‚¬1.411bn, 5% lower than the â‚¬1.490bn recorded in 2015.

The combined ratio net of reinsurance worked out to 97.4% in 2016 vs. 83.1% in 2015, and comprised a cost ratio of 31.9% and a loss ratio of 65.5% compared to corresponding ratios of 30.5% and 52.5%, respectively, in 2015.

Coface ceded its State export guarantees business to BpiFrance at the end of 2016. This service activity was conducted on behalf of the French state.

In consideration of this transfer, Coface received a â‚¬75m payment before tax, which was booked in the 2016 accounts. The payment will be used to finance the restructuring costs associated with the Fit-to-Win plan (â‚¬39m of which were booked in 4Q16).

The discontinuation of this activity (â‚¬53.4m of turnover in 2016) is effective as from January 1, 2017, and is accompanied by the transfer of â‚¬26.1m of costs (around 250 FTEs and IT systems).

Appendices

Note on methodology:

The results at 31/12/2016 were examined by the board of directors at their meeting on 2/09/2017.

Figures at 09/30/2016 are presented in accordance with IAS/IFRS accounting standards and IFRS Interpretation Committee (IFRIC) rulings as adopted in the European Union and applicable at this date.

2015 figures are presented pro forma:

For the reclassification of the contribution to the Single Resolution Fund to current profit (previously booked under exceptional items). The contribution is registered under Corporate Center expenses. The 2015 quarterly series have been restated accordingly. For the transfer of some expenses from Corporate Center to SFS. The 2015 series have been restated accordingly.

The 2015 & 1H16 quarterly series have been restated for the change in CIB organization announced on March 15 2016. The new presentation of businesses within CIB mainly takes into account the creation of a new business line: Global Finance & Investment banking housing all financing businesses (structured & plain vanilla financing), as well as M&A, Equity Capital Markets, and Debt Capital Markets.

Changes in rules as of January 1, 2016:

The cost of subordination of Tier 2 debt issued, previously allocated to Corporate Center, is now reallocated to the business lines based on their normative capital. Application of an accounting change in 2015 due to the recognition of tax amortization of goodwill under deferred tax liability in the Investment Solutions division leading to an increase of the normative tax rate, and conversely to a decrease of the normative capital allocation.

Business line performances using Basel 3 standards:

The performances of Natixis business lines are presented using Basel 3 standards. Basel 3 risk-weighted assets are based on CRR-CRD4 rules as published on June 26th, 2013 (including the Danish compromise treatment for qualified entities).

Natixis' ROTE is calculated by taking as the numerator net income (group share) excluding DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax. Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, average intangible assets and average goodwill.

Natixis' ROE : results used for calculations are net income (group share), deducting DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax. Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, and excluding unrealized or deferred gains and losses recognized in equity (OCI).

ROE for business lines is calculated based on normative capital to which are added goodwill and intangible assets for the business line. Normative capital allocation to Natixis' business lines is carried out on the basis of 10% of their average Basel 3 risk-weighted assets. Business lines benefit from remuneration of normative capital allocated to them. By convention, the remuneration rate on normative capital is maintained at 3%.

Net book value: calculated by taking shareholders' equity group share, restated for hybrids and capital gains on reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments. Net tangible book value is adjusted for goodwill relating to equity affiliates, restated goodwill and intangible assets as follows:

In â‚¬m 12/31/2016 Intangible assets Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 744Â Â Restatement for Coface minority interest & others (37) Restated intangible assets 706

In â‚¬m 12/31/2016 Goodwill Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3,600Â Â Restatement for Coface minority interest (165) Restatement for Investment Solutions deferred tax liability & other (500) Restated goodwill Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,935Â Â

Own senior debt fair-value adjustment: calculated using a discounted cash-flow model, contract by contract, including parameters such as swaps curve, and revaluation spread (based on the BPCE reoffer curve). Adoption of IFRS 9 standards, on November 22, 2016, authorizing the early application of provisions relating to own credit risk as of FY2016 closing. All impacts since the beginning of the financial year 2016 are recognized in equity, even those that had impacted the income statement in the interim financial statements for March, June and September 2016

Leverage ratio: based on delegated act rules, without phase-in except for DTAs on tax-loss carryforwards and with the hypothesis of a roll-out for non-eligible subordinated notes under Basel 3 by eligible notes. Repo transactions with central counterparties are offset in accordance with IAS 32 rules without maturity or currency criteria. Leverage ratio disclosed including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization.

Exceptional items: figures and comments on this press release are based on Natixis and its businesses' income statements excluding non-operating and/or exceptional items detailed page 4. Natixis and its businesses' income statements including these items are available in the appendix of this press release.

Restatement for IFRIC 21 impact: impact:The cost/income ratio and the ROE excluding IFRIC 21 impact calculation takes into account by quarter one fourth of the annual duties and levies concerned by this new accounting rule.

Earnings capacity: net income (group share) restated for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 impact.

Expenses: Sum of operating expenses and Depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

4Q16 results: from data excluding exceptional items(1) to reported data

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â in â‚¬m 4Q16 excl.

exceptional items Â FV Adjustment

on own

senior debt Exchange rate fluctuations

Â on DSN in

currencies Coface:

gain on State guarantees transfer Coface:

Â "Fit to win"

restructuring costs Coface

other

gain Transformation & Business Efficiency

investment costs Â Â 4Q16

reported Â Net revenues 2,287 136 20 77 Â Â Â 2,520 Â Expenses (1,633) (2) (39) 19 (9) (1,664) Â Gross operating income 653 136 20 75 (39) 19 (9) 856 Â Provision for credit losses (60) Â Â Â Â (60) Â Associates (6) Â Â Â Â (6) Â Gain or loss on other assets 12 Â Â Â Â 12 Change in value of goodwill 0 Â Â Â Â 0 Â Pre-tax profit 599 136 20 75 (39) 19 (9) 801 Â Tax (186) (47) (7) (26) 13 (7) 3 (255) Â Minority interest (29) (29) 15 (7) Â (50) Â Net income (group share) 384 89 13 20 (10) 5 (6) 496 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

2016 results: from data excluding exceptional items(1) to reported data

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â in â‚¬m 2016 excl. non excep-

tional items Exchange

rate fluctuations

Â on DSN in

currencies Coface :

gain on State guarantees transfer Coface:

Â "Fit to win"

restructuring costs Other

gains

Coface Transfor-

mation & Business Efficiency

investment

costsÂ SWL

Litigation Capital gain property disposal operations Impair-

ment

in Coface

goodwill Â 2016

reported Â Net revenues 8,700 9 77 Â Â Â (69) 8,718 Â Expenses (6,208) (2) (39) 19 (9) (6,238) Â Gross operating income 2,493 9 75 (39) 19 (9) (69) 2,480 Â Provision for credit losses (305) Â Â Â Â (305) Â Associates 13 Â Â Â Â 13 Â Gain or loss on other assets 79 Â Â Â Â 97 175 Â Change in value of goodwill 0 Â Â Â Â (75) (75) Â Pre-tax profit 2,278 9 75 (39) 19 (9) (69) 97 (75) 2,287 Â Tax (794) (3) (26) 13 (7) 3 24 (33) (822) Â Minority interest (113) (29) 15 (7) Â 44 (90) Â Net income (group share) 1,372 6 20 (10) 5 (6) (45) 64 (31) 1,374 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

See note on methodology

Natixis - Consolidated

in â‚¬m 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 4Q16

Â vs. 4Q15 Â 2015 2016 2016

vs. 2015 Net revenues 2,190 2,301 1,969 2,244 2,063 2,211 1,924 2,520 12% Â 8,704 8,718 Flat Expenses (1,553) (1,431) (1,393) (1,578) (1,605) (1,522) (1,447) (1,664) 5% Â (5,955) (6,238) 5% Gross operating income Â 637 Â 870 Â 576 Â 666 Â 458 Â 689 477 856 28% Â 2,749 2,480 (10)% Provision for credit losses (78) (64) (83) (66) (88) (88) (69) (60) (9)% Â (291) (305) 5% Associates 9 13 8 16 8 7 4 (6) Â 46 13 (72)% Gain or loss on other assets 0 (30) 2 (3) 29 31 104 12 Â Â (31) 175 Â Change in value of goodwill 0 0 0 0 0 (75) 0 0 Â Â 0 (75) Â Pre-tax profit Â 568 Â 789 Â 502 Â 614 Â 407 Â 564 516 801 30% Â 2,473 2,287 (8)% Tax (239) (312) (190) (230) (172) (211) (184) (255) 11% Â (971) (822) (15)% Minority interest (42) (27) (20) (68) (34) 28 (34) (50) Â (27%) Â (158) (90) (43)% Net income (group share) 287 450 291 316 200 381 298 496 57% Â 1,344 1,374 2%

Natixis - Breakdown by Business division in 4Q16

in â‚¬m Investment

Â Solutions CIB SFS Financial

Investments Corporate Center Â Natixis reported Â Net revenues 904 896 341 224 155 2,520 Â Expenses (623) (569) (220) (174) (78) (1,664) Â Gross operating income 280 327 122 50 77 856 Â Provision for credit losses 0 (21) (16) (6) (18) (60) Â Net operating income 281 306 106 44 59 796 Â Associates (10) 3 0 1 0 (6) Â Other items 2 0 0 0 10 12 Â Pre-tax profit 273 309 106 45 68 801 Â Â Â Â Â Tax Â (255) Â Â Â Â Minority interest Â (50) Â Â Â Â Net income (gs) Â 496

IFRIC 21 effects by business line

Effect in Expenses Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â in â‚¬m 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 Â 2015 2016 Investment Solutions (10) 3 3 3 (11) 4 4 4 Â - - CIB (33) 11 11 11 (31) 10 10 10 Â - - Specialized Financial Services (7) 2 2 2 (7) 2 2 2 Â - - Financial Investments (2) 1 1 1 (2) 1 1 1 Â - - Corporate center (33) 11 11 11 (57) 1 28 28 Â - - Total Natixis (86) 29 29 29 (107) 18 45 45 Â 0 0 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Effect in Net Revenues Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â in â‚¬m 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 Â 2015 2016 Specialized Financial Services (Leasing) (2) 1 1 1 (2) 1 1 1 Â - - Total Natixis (2) 1 1 1 (2) 1 1 1 Â Â 0 Â 0

Investment Solutions

in â‚¬m 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 4Q16

Â vs. 4Q15 Â 2015 2016 2016

vs. 2015 Net revenues 823 846 840 1,006 825 832 804 904 (10)% Â 3,515 3,364 (4)% Asset Management 639 633 666 817 626 623 609 689 (16)% Â 2,755 2,547 (8)% Private Banking 34 36 34 41 34 33 34 35 (15%) Â 145 136 (6)% Insurance 140 156 141 146 167 156 155 169 16% Â 584 647 11% Expenses (583) (576) (569) (648) (590) (579) (558) (623) (4)% Â (2,376) (2,350) (1)% Gross operating income 240 270 271 357 234 253 246 280 (22)% Â 1,139 1,014 (11)% Provision for credit losses (1) 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 Â Â 4 1 (85%)Â Net operating income 239 270 274 358 234 253 246 281 (22)% Â 1,142 1,014 (11)% Associates 5 7 4 6 4 2 5 (10) Â 22 1 (97)% Other items (2) (2) (2) (2) 18 (2) (2) 2 Â -8 17 Â Pre-tax profit 242 275 276 362 256 253 249 273 (25)% Â 1,157 1,031 (11)% Â Cost/Income ratio 70.8% 68.1% 67.7% 64.5% 71.6% 69.6% 69.4% 69.0% Â Â 67.6% 69.9% Cost/Income ratio excluding

IFRIC 21 effect 69.6% 68.5% 68.1% 64.8% 70.2% 70.0% 69.8% 69.4% Â Â 67.6% 69.9% Â RWA (Basel 3 - in â‚¬bn) 14.7 14.3 14.4 15.3 16.4 17.0 17.3 18.1 18% Â 15.3 18.1 18% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 3,899 4,170 4,666 4,672 4,350 4,381 4,467 4,491 (4)% Â 4,352 4,422 2% ROE after tax (Basel 3)(1) 15.1% 17.2% 14.4% 16.6% 13.9% 14.0% 13.1% 12.3% Â Â 15.8% 13.3% Â ROE after tax (Basel 3)excluding

IFRIC 21 effect(1) 15.8% 17.0% 14.2% 16.4% 14.5% 13.8% 12.9% 12.1% Â Â 15.8% 13.3% Â

Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

Corporate & Investment Banking

in â‚¬m 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 4Q16

Â vs. 4Q15 Â 2015 2016 2016

vs. 2015 Net revenues 806 842 665 742 782 887 757 896 21% Â 3,056 3,322 9% Global Markets 439 405 266 355 407 507 410 477 34% Â 1,466 1,802 23% Â Â Â Â FIC-T 306 251 214 264 291 319 291 317 20% Â 1,035 1,219 18% Â Â Â Â Equity 132 158 93 102 123 154 106 150 47% Â 484 534 10% Â Â Â Â CVA/DVA desk 1 (3) (41) (11) (7) 33 13 10 Â (54) 49 Global Finance & Investment Banking 402 409 388 387 362 407 412 412 6% Â 1,587 1,592 Flat Other (35) 27 11 (1) 12 (26) (65) 7 Â Â 3 (72) Expenses (492) (459) (416) (494) (512) (482) (468) (569) 15% Â (1,861) (2,032) 9% Gross operating income 314 383 250 248 270 405 289 327 32% Â 1,194 1,291 8% Provision for credit losses (65) (40) (36) (57) (71) (53) (50) (21) (64)% Â (198) (195) (1)% Net operating income 249 343 214 191 198 352 239 306 61% Â 996 1,095 10% Associates 4 5 3 14 3 4 3 3 (77)% Â 27 14 (48)% Other items 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Â 0 0 Pre-tax profit 253 348 217 205 202 356 242 309 51% Â 1,023 1,109 8% Â Cost/Income ratio 61.0% 54.5% 62.5% 66.6% 65.5% 54.4% 61.8% 63.5% Â Â 60.9% 61.2% Â Cost/Income ratio excluding

IFRIC 21 effect 57.0% 55.8% 64.1% 68.1% 61.5% 55.5% 63.2% 64.7% Â Â 60.9% 61.2% Â RWA (Basel 3 - in â‚¬bn) 76.1 73.2 70.9 69.4 67.0 68.8 64.9 66.1 (5)% Â 69.4 66.1 (5)% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 7,318 7,712 7,426 7,195 6,935 6,772 7,064 6,672 (7)% Â 7,413 6,861 (7)% ROE after tax (Basel 3)(1) 9.2% 12.0% 7.8% 7.8% 7.9% 14.2% 9.3% 13.6% Â Â 9.2% 11.2% Â ROE after tax (Basel 3) excluding

IFRIC 21 effect(1) 10.4% 11.6% 7.4% 7.4% 9.1% 13.8% 8.9% 13.2% Â Â 9.2% 11.2% Â

Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

Specialized Financial Services

in â‚¬m 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 4Q16

Â vs. 4Q15 Â 2015 2016 2016

vs. 2015 Net revenues 324 335 315 334 343 341 325 341 2% Â 1 308 1 350 3% Specialized Financing 193 203 191 206 214 211 203 210 2% Â 792 838 6% Factoring 35 35 35 38 38 39 40 43 12% Â 144 160 11% Sureties & Financial GuaranteesÂ 40 47 35 37 55 43 46 45 21% Â 159 189 18% Leasing 48 49 51 60 51 58 48 53 (12)% Â 208 211 1% Consumer Financing 65 66 65 65 65 66 64 64 (2)% Â 262 258 (1)% Film Industry Financing 4 5 5 5 5 6 5 6 9% Â 20 22 11% Financial Services 131 133 124 128 129 130 122 131 2% Â 516 512 (1)% Employee Savings Scheme 32 35 28 33 33 35 29 31 (4)% Â 128 128 (1)% Payments 72 72 72 71 72 72 71 75 7% Â 287 290 1% Securities Services 27 25 24 25 24 23 23 24 (1)% Â 101 94 (6)% Expenses (218) (211) (209) (218) (225) (220) (215) (220) 1% Â (856) (880) 3% Gross operating income 105 125 107 116 118 121 110 122 5% Â 452 470 4% Provision for credit losses (14) (20) (15) (10) (13) (17) (12) (16) 58% Â (58) (57) (2)% Net operating income 91 105 92 106 105 104 98 106 flat Â 394 413 5% Associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Â Â 0 0 Â Other items 0 0 0 0 0 31 0 0 Â Â 0 31 Â Pre-tax profit 91 105 92 105 105 135 98 106 1% Â 393 444 13% Cost/Income ratio 67.5% 62.8% 66.2% 65.4% 65.7% 64.6% 66.2% 64.4% Â Â 65.4% 65.2% Â Cost/Income ratio excluding

IFRIC 21 effect 64.7% 63.7% 67.1% 66.3% 63.4% 65.4% 67.0% 65.1% Â Â 65.4% 65.2% Â RWA (Basel 3 - in â‚¬bn) 14.4 14.3 13.0 13.6 13.7 14.8 14.6 15.4 13% Â 13.6 15.4 13% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 1,692 1,689 1,680 1,551 1,629 1,626 1,730 1,709 10% Â 1,653 1,674 1% ROE after tax (Basel 3)(1) 13.8% 15.9% 14.0% 17.3% 16.9% 21.8% 14.8% 16.2% Â Â 15.2% 17.4% Â ROE after tax (Basel 3) excluding

IFRIC 21 effect(1) 15.2% 15.4% 13.5% 16.7% 18.3% 21.3% 14.4% 15.8% Â Â 15.2% 17.4% Â

Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

Financial Investments

in â‚¬m 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 4Q16

Â vs. 4Q15 Â 2015 2016 2016

vs. 2015 Net revenues 227 197 215 190 183 155 137 224 18% Â 828 699 (16)% Coface 187 161 173 160 156 133 119 197 23% Â 680 605 (11)% Corporate data solutions 20 20 23 19 15 9 8 10 (50)% Â 82 42 (49)% Others 20 16 19 10 12 12 10 18 76% Â 66 52 (20)% Expenses (178) (167) (171) (165) (162) (153) (151) (174) 6% Â (681) (640) (6)% Gross operating income 48 30 44 24 21 1 (14) 50 Â 147 59 (60)% Provision for credit losses (3) (4) (6) (5) (6) (18) (7) -6 17%Â Â -18 -37 Â Net operating income 46 26 38 19 15 (17) (20) 44 Â Â 129 22 (83)%Â Associates 0 1 0 (4) 0 0 (3) 1 Â -3 -2 (39)% Other items 0 (30) 2 (1) 11 (75) 7 0 Â Â -28 -57 Â Pre-tax profit 46 (3) 40 15 27 (91) (17) 45 Â Â 97 -37 Â

Corporate center

in â‚¬m 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 4Q16

Â vs. 4Q15 Â 2015 2016 2016

vs. 2015 Net revenues 10 82 (67) (27) (69) (3) (100) 155 Â Â (3) (17) Â Expenses (81) (19) (29) (52) (116) (87) (55) (78) Â 50% Â (180) (336) 86%Â Gross operating income (71) 63 (96) (79) (185) (91) (155) 77 Â Â (183) (353) 93%Â Provision for credit losses 5 0 (30) 5 2 0 0 (18) Â (20) (17) (16)% Net operating income (66) 62 (125) (74) (183) (91) (155) 59 Â Â (203) (370) 82% Associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Â 0 0 Other items 2 2 2 1 0 2 99 10 Â 6 110 Pre-tax profit (64) 64 (124) (73) (183) (89) (56) 68 Â Â (197) (260) Â 32%

Regulatory capital in 4Q16 & financial structure Basel 3

Regulatory reporting, in â‚¬bn Â Shareholder's equity group share 19.8 Goodwill & intangibles (3.5) Dividend (1.1) Other deductions (0.7) Hybrids restatement in Tier 1(1) (2.0) CET1 Capital 12.5 Additional T1 1.8 Tier 1 Capital 14.2 Tier 2 Capital 2.6 Total prudential Capital 16.8 (1) Including capital gain following reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments

In â‚¬bn 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 CRD4 phased CRD4 phased CRD4 phased CRD4 phased CRD4 phased CET1 Ratio 11.0% 11.1% 11.1% 11.3% 10.8% Tier 1 Ratio 12.1% 12.6% 12.6% 12.8% 12.3% Solvency Ratio 14.3% 15.1% 15.0% 15.1% 14.5% Tier 1 capital 13.7 14.1 14.3 14.5 14.2 RWAÂ Â 113.3 111.4 112.9 113.1 115.5

In â‚¬bn 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 Equity group share 19.2 19.5 18.8 19.1 19.8 Total assets(1) 500 514 535 522 528

Statutory balance sheet

Breakdown of risk-weighted assets - in â‚¬bn 12/31/2016 Credit risk 79.5 Internal approach 65.7 Standard approach 13.8 Counterparty risk 7.5 Internal approach 7.0 Standard approach 0.5 Market risk 11.1 Internal approach 5.4 Standard approach 5.7 CVA 3.7 Operational risk - Standard approach 13.7 Total RWA 115.5

Leverage ratio

According to the rules of the Delegated Act published by the European Commission on October 10, 2014, including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorisation

â‚¬bn 12/31/2016 Tier 1 capital (1) 14.6 Total prudential balance sheet 442.7 Adjustment on derivatives (51.1) Adjustment on repos (2) (28.9) Other exposures to affiliates (45.0) Off balance sheet commitments 37.6 Regulatory adjustments (4.1) Total leverage exposures 351.2 Leverage ratio 4.2%

(1) Without phase-in except for DTAs on tax loss carryforwards - supposing replacement of existing subordinated issuances when they become ineligible (2) Repos with clearing houses cleared according to IAS32 standard, without maturity or currency criteria

Normative capital allocation

Normative capital allocation and RWA breakdown at end-December 2016 - under Basel 3

in â‚¬bn RWA

(end of period) In % of

the total Average

Goodwill and intangibles Average capital allocation beginning of period ROE

Â after tax

in 2016Â CIB 66.1 63% 0.1 6.9 11.2% Investment Solutions 18.1 17% 2.8 4.4 13.3% SFS 15.4 15% 0.3 1.7 17.4% Financial Investments 5.7 5% 0.2 0.7 Â TOTAL (excl. Corporate Center) 105.3 100% 3.4 13.7 Â

Net book value as of December 31, 2016 (1)

in â‚¬bn 12/31/2016 Shareholders' equity (group share) 19.8 Deduction of hybrid capital instruments (1.6) Deduction of gain on hybrid instruments (0.3) Distribution (1.1) Net book value 16.9 Restated intangible assets(2) 0.7 Restated goodwill(2) 2.9 Net tangible book value(3) 13.2 in â‚¬ Net book value per share(4) 5.38 Net tangible book value per share(4) 4.22

Post distribution scheduled for 2016 See note on methodology Net tangible book value = Book value - goodwill - intangible assets Calculated on the basis of 3,135,617,574 shares - end of period

Earnings per share (2016) Â

in â‚¬m 12/31/2016 Net income (gs) 1,374 DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax (78) Net income attributable to shareholders 1,296 Average number of shares over the period, excluding treasury shares 3,130,758,676 Â Earnings per share (â‚¬) 0.41

ROE & ROTE Natixis(1)

Net income attributable to shareholders Â Â Â in â‚¬m 4Q16 2016 Net income (gs) 496 1,374 DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax (20) (78) ROE & ROTE numerator 476 1,296

ROTE in â‚¬m 12/31/2016 Shareholders' equity (group share) 19,836 DSN deduction (1,868) Dividends provision (1,097) Intangible assets (706) Goodwill (2,943) ROTE Equity end of period 13,221 Average ROTE equity (4Q16) 13,194 4Q16 ROTE annualized 14.4% Average ROTE equity (2016) 13,052 2016 ROTE 9.9%

ROE in â‚¬m 09/30/2016 Shareholders' equity (group share) 19,836 DSN deduction (1,868) Dividends provision (1,097) Exclusion of unrealized or deferred gains and losses

recognized in equityÂ (OCI) (374) ROE Equity end of period 16,496 Average ROE equity (4Q16) 16,468 4Q16 ROE annualized 11.6% Average ROE equity (2016) 16,384 2016 ROE 7.9%

(1)Â Â Â Â Â Â Â See note on methodology

Balance sheet

Assets (in â‚¬bn) 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 Cash and balances with central banks 26.7 21.2 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 187.6 191.6 Available-for-sale financial assets 55.0 52.7 Loans and receivables 199.1 178.7 Held-to-maturity financial assets 2.1 2.3 Accruals and other assets 50.5 46.7 Investments in associates 0.7 0.7 Tangible and intangible assets 2.5 2.8 Goodwill 3.6 3.6 Total 527.8 500.3

Liabilities and equity (in â‚¬bn) 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 Due to central banks 0.0 0.0 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss 146.2 159.0 Customer deposits and deposits from financial institutions 187.9 177.8 Debt securities 48.9 40.4 Accruals and other liabilities 48.7 43.1 Insurance companies' technical reserves 68.8 52.9 Contingency reserves 2.0 1.7 Subordinated debt 4.2 4.9 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 19.8 19.2 Minority interests 1.3 1.3 Total 527.8 500.3

Doubtful loans (inc. financial institutions)

In â‚¬bn 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 Doubtful loans(1)Â 4.0 3.8 4.1 4.2 4.1 Collateral relating to loans written-down(1)Â (1.3) (1.3) (1.4) (1.6) (1.5) Provisionable commitments(1)Â 2.7 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 Specific provisions(1)Â (1.8) (1.7) (1.7) (1.7) (1.7) Portfolio-based provisions (1)Â (0.4) (0.4) (0.4) (0.4) (0.4) Â Â Â Â Provisionable commitments(1)/ Gross debt 1.9% 1.9% 2.0% 2.2% 2.0% Specific provisions/Provisionable commitments(1)Â 65% 64% 64% 64% 65% Overall provisions/Provisionable commitments(1)Â 79% 79% 80% 79% 81% (1) Excluding securities and repos

Disclaimer

This media release may contain objectives and comments relating to the objectives and strategy of Natixis. Any such objectives inherently depend on assumptions, project considerations, objectives and expectations linked to future and uncertain events, transactions, products and services as well as suppositions regarding future performances and synergies.

No assurance can be given that such objectives will be realized. They are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions relating to Natixis, its subsidiaries and associates, and the business development thereof; trends in the sector; future acquisitions and investments; macroeconomic conditions and conditions in Natixis' principal local markets; competition and regulation. Occurrence of such events is not certain, and outcomes may prove different from current expectations, significantly affecting expected results. Actual results may differ significantly from those implied by such objectives.

Information in this media release relating to parties other than Natixis or taken from external sources has not been subject to independent verification, and Natixis makes no warranty as to the accuracy, fairness, precision or completeness of the information or opinions herein. Neither Natixis nor its representatives shall be liable for any errors or omissions, or for any prejudice resulting from the use of this media release, its contents or any document or information referred to herein.

Audit procedures for the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016 were substantially completed. Statutory Auditors' reports relating to the certification of these consolidated financial statements will be issued after verification of the management report and finalization of the procedures required for the purposes of the registration and annual financial report.

NATIXIS financial disclosures for the fourth quarter and for the year 2016 are contained in this press release and in the presentation attached herewith, available online at www.natixis.com (http://www.natixis.comi) in the "Investors & shareholders" section. The conference call to discuss the results, scheduled for Friday February 10th, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. CET, will be webcast live on www.natixis.com (http://www.natixis.com) (on the "Investors & shareholders" page).

