SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Zephyr Real Estate has just presented awards to its Top Producers for 2016. With sales in excess of $2 billion, Zephyr's Top Ten agents collectively produced nearly $500 million in closed sales.

The Top Ten list, ranked by sales volume, is led by Tanya Dzhibrailova, Zephyr's #1 companywide top producer. The list continues with Tim Gullicksen (Pacific Heights office top producer), Vicki Valandra, Robin Hubinsky (West Portal office top producer), Laura Kaufman (Noe Valley office top producer), Sherri Howe, Isabelle Grotte, Britton E. Jackson (Upper Market office top producer), Wes Freas (Potrero Hill office top producer), and Bill Kitchen.

The Top Producer awardee list continues, ranked by sales volume:

Stephen Pringle/SFNorth (Marin office top producing team), Chris DeNike (Marin office top producer), Simon Shue, Ken Eggers, Ravi Malhotra, Spiro Stratigos (Marin office highest number of units sold), Katharine Holland, Harry Clark, Derek Schreiber, Daniel Fernandez Acebo, Amy Clemens, Tanja Beck, Matthew Goulden, Andrew Roth, Stefano DeZerega, Richard Sarro, Suhl Chin, Darryl Honda, David O'Brien, Chris Sprague, Sabrina Gee-Shin, Michael Ackerman, Jennifer Burden, Jamie Lawrence, Caroline Scott, Eric Castongia, John LePage, Jessica Rucker, Kira Mead, Michael Salstein, Gary Tribulato, Eileen Bermingham, Tyron Hooper, Hugh Groocock, Patrick Lowell, Peter Goss, Joost Van de Water, Lynne L. Priest, Seth Skolnick, Mark Peschel, Bobbi Levenson, Kevin Merlander, Nadia Ruimy, Silvana Messing, Lynnette Giusti, Kuntala Cheng, Nancy Vernon-Burke, Joan Loeffler, Jim Beitzel, Craig Burnett, Jenn Pfeiffer, and Mark Machado.

"Congratulations to this extraordinary group of individuals," commented Randall Kostick, President of Zephyr. "They are the proof that sales leaders in our business can succeed through professionalism and a genuine concern for the clients and community that they serve."

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco's largest independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr's highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; and local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco. Zephyr has six offices in San Francisco, a new office in Greenbrae, and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

