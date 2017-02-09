Simulation software for sheet metal forming: from feasibility assessment to validation of the entire metal forming process

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, announces the latest release of ESI PAM-STAMP; simulation software dedicated to sheet metal forming. An end-to-end solution, PAM-STAMP covers cold, warm and hot forming processes, and most special processes for all types of metallic materials. Used in all industries, ESI PAM-STAMP provides a full solution to manage progressive, transfer and line dies and also tool surface design. From the first feasibility iterations on the part design to the final validation of the entire stamping process, PAM-STAMP delivers fast and reliable results, addressing thinning, splitting, compression, wrinkling, trim line optimization, spring back and die compensation, using ESI'sTriple Speed technology. ESI PAM-STAMP enables die face designers and sheet metal forming engineers to manufacture parts right first time.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170209005843/en/

Using ESI PAM-STAMP, customer Aethra reached excellent correlation between the simulated part (after spring back compensation) and produced part (scanned data). Image courtesy of Aethra.

"With the latest version of ESI PAM-STAMP 2017, considerable efficiency improvements have been achieved when working with complete line dies. Importing the geometry, setting up, and analyzing line die simulations has become as fast, easy and straight-forward as when working with only one operation! It is a huge step forward and makes working with ESI's sheet metal forming solution PAM-STAMP even more enjoyable and efficient," says Arlem Picinin, AETHRA, Brazil.

The release of ESI PAM-STAMP 2017 delivers major efficiency improvements for setting up progressive, transfer and line dies. ESI engineers have redesigned the User Interface (UI) in order to significantly reduce the number of "clicks" and drastically increase work efficiency. Setting up processes is now done directly following a new and streamlined horizontal workflow, facilitating the setup of the entire stamping process; end to end.

Also new in PAM-STAMP 2017, a centralized 'Operations Manager' enables easy definition of the global layout for multiple operations. The stamping process is managed by a completely new 'Process Editor'. Kinematics can be quickly defined per operation, and users can easily add, modify, or remove tools.

Beyond processing geometrical draw beads imported with the die face design, it is now also possible to generate geometrical drawbeads based on the information provided with equivalent draw beads, in one click and fully automatically.

Analysis of a process is executed with the accurate PAM-STAMP Solver, by default running now in Triple Speed mode; a technique developed by ESI Group to speed up stamping simulations by a factor 3 to 5. Triple Speed has been validated over several years and avoids the disadvantages of commonly used techniques to speed up simulations. Only from ESI, it is the key to getting accurate results in the shortest possible time: something especially important in the early phase of a project.

In the new PAM-STAMP, a streamlined workflow and efficient numerical techniques were added to take into account the elasticity of tooling. Advanced simulation, incorporating detailed modelling of tools and dies, is easily achieved for final validation.

For more information about ESI PAM-STAMP, please visit www.esi-group.com/PAM-STAMP

Join ESI's customer portal myESI to get continuously updated product information, tips tricks, view the online training schedule, and access selected software downloads: https://myesi.esi-group.com

For more ESI news, visit: www.esi-group.com/press

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtually replicating the fabrication, assembly and testing of products in different environments. Today, coupled with Virtual Reality, animated by systems models, and benefiting from data analytics, Virtual Prototyping becomes immersive and interactive: ESI's clients can bring their products to life, ensuring reliable performance, serviceability and maintainability. ESI solutions help world-leading OEM's and innovative companies make sure that their products will pass certification tests before any physical prototype is built and that new products are competitive in their market space. Virtual Prototyping addresses the emerging need for products to be smart and autonomous and supports industrial manufacturers in their digital transformation.

Today, ESI's customer base spans nearly every industry sector. The company employs about 1100 high-level specialists worldwide to address the needs of customers in more than 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.esi-group.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170209005843/en/

Contacts:

ESI Group

Media Relations

Céline Gallerne, +33 1 41 73 58 46

or

North America

Natasha Petrous, +1 248 3818 661

or

United Kingdom

Kim Melcher, +44 1543 397 905

or

France

Gaëlle Lecomte, +33 4 7814 1210

or

Eastern Europe

Lucie Sebestova, +420 511188875

or

Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Alexandra Lawrenz, +49 6102 2067 183

or

Italy

Maddalena Marinucci, +39 051 633 5577

or

Spain

Monica Arroyo Prieto, +34 914840256

or

Russia

Natalia Nesvetova, +7 343 311 0233

or

South America

Daniela Galoflo, +55 11 3031 6221

or

Japan

Nozomi Suzuki, +81 363818486

or

South Korea

Gyeong Hee Lee, +822 3660 4507

or

China

Yuxiang Guo, +86 (0)10 18500685938