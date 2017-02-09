Wireless Remote Door Opener Sensors & Controls Market - Forecast (2016-2022) - Rising Construction Activities & Adoption of Automation - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Globally, development of efficient and advanced technology, rising construction activities and adoption of automation, changing lifestyles of people, and growth in construction of malls, high technology airports, grand hotels and multiplexes are the prime growth drivers of the wireless remote door opener sensors & controls market.

In addition, increase in adoption of wireless remote door opener sensors & controls for application in new industrial verticals, and emerging economies such as China, India and others, will create new opportunities for the wireless remote door opener sensors & controls market. However, volatile prices and availability of raw materials, availability of substitute compounds, and higher cost of production and maintenance of wireless remote door opener sensors & controls are the key restraints for the wireless remote door opener sensors & controls market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the wireless remote door opener sensors & controls market, followed by North America. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to a rapidly increasing construction industry, rise in disposable income, increasing urbanization, and changing life style of people in developing nations such as China, and India in this region.

Companies Mentioned:

GEZE Corporation

Door Controls Inc.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

Automatic Door Controls Inc.

Thomas Door and Windows

and Windows Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ingersoll Rand

Allegion PLC

Dorma

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Wireless Remote Door Opener Sensors & Controls Market Landscape



4. Market Forces



5. Strategic Analysis



6. Wireless Remote Door Opener Sensors & Controls Market, By Door Type



7. Wireless Remote Door Opener Sensors & Controls Market, By Mechanism



8. Wireless Remote Door Opener Sensors & Controls Market, By Technology



9. Wireless Remote Door Opener Sensors & Controls Market, By Application



10. Wireless Remote Door Opener Sensors & Controls Market, By Geography



11. Market Entropy



12. Company Profiles



13. Appendix

