Surgical Lasers Market to Reach $2.37 Billion By 2021 - Increasing Incidence & Prevalence of Targeted Diseases

The global surgical lasers market is projected to reach USD 2.37 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.85 Billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2016-2021. The rising demand for surgical lasers can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, increasing incidence and prevalence of targeted diseases, and high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders. In addition, growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries among patients and healthcare professionals is supporting the growth of the market.

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into five segments, namely, carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, argon lasers, Nd:YAG lasers, diode lasers, and other surgical lasers (fiber lasers, dye lasers, Er:YAG lasers, and excimer lasers). The CO2 lasers segment is at the highest CAGR in the market due to the widespread availability of innovative CO2-based surgical lasers and ongoing technological advancements in cosmetic laser treatment.

By procedure type, the market is segmented into open surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and percutaneous surgery. The laparoscopic surgery segment is expected to dominate the market. This growth can be attributed to the procedural benefits of laparoscopic procedures, growing patient awareness, and market demand for less-invasive disease therapies.

Based application, the market is segmented into ophthalmology, dentistry, dermatology, cardiology, gynecology, urology, oncology, and other applications (liposuction, ENT, and GIT). The urology segment is expected to be the fastest-growing surgical laser application in the market. Growth in this application segment is mainly due to the rising prevalence of urological disorders (such as kidney stones, renal cancer, and prostate enlargement), growing patient preference for minimally invasive urological surgeries, and ongoing technological advancements in surgical laser products.



Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Alma Lasers

Biolitec Ag

Bison Medical Co., Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cynosure, Inc.

Fotona D.O.O.

Ipg Photonics Corporation

Lumenis

Spectranetics Corporation



