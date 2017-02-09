Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV Market - Forecast & Analysis (2016-2022) - Growing Demand & Consumption of HD Televisions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV Market: By Screen Size (<_0___>49); By Technology (LCD, LED, OLED) & By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW)-Forecast (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Ultra High Definition (UHD) is a technological advancement in the television industry after Full HD and offers four times enhanced resolution as compared to the full high definition (HD) television and hence is also known as a 4K television set. Globally, growing demand and consumption of HD televisions as result of digitization of cable network is expected to drive the demand for the ultra high definition (UHD) televisions during the period of study.

Geographically, North America dominated the ultra high definition (UHD) TV market driven by higher demand and consumption of ultra high definition (UHD) TV sets due to digitized cable network with HD support coupled with high purchasing power of citizens in the region.

North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as second and third largest market for the ultra high definition (UHD) TV market. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to rapidly increasing demand and consumption by people in the region as a result of increasing disposable income and digitization of cable network in developing nations such as China and India in this region.

Companies Mentioned:

Samsung Electronics ( South Korea )

) LG Electronics ( South Korea )

) AU Optronics Corp ( Taiwan )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Sharp Corporation ( Japan )

) Sony Corporation ( Japan )

) Toshiba Corporation

Sichuan Changhong Electric ( China )

) Haier

TCL



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Landscape



4. Market Forces



5. Strategic Analysis



6. Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV Market, By Technology



7. Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV Market, By Screen Size



8. Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV Market, By Geography



9. Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV Market - Entropy



10. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)



11. Appendix



