Smartwatch Market - Forecast & Analysis (2016-2022) - Increasing Penetration of Smart Devices is Driving Smartwatch Demand - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smartwatch Market - Forecast (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Smartwatch can be defined as a computerized devise designed to be worn on the wrist with its functionality that goes beyond timekeeping. Smartwatch offers functionality and capabilities similar to those of a smartphone and performs several functions like connecting to the internet, running mobile apps, making calls, messaging via text or video, checking caller ID, accessing stock and weather updates, providing fitness monitoring capabilities, offering GPS coordinates.

However, the prime function of the smart watch is to keep users updated about their fitness goals and conditions. Globally, increasing penetration of smart devices and increasing number of fitness conscious people is expected to drive the demand of the smart watch during the period of study.

Geographically, North America dominated the smartwatch market driven by higher penetration of such fitness tracker devices amongst tech savvy citizens in the region. North America was followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe as second and third largest market for the smart watch market. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to rapidly expanding and growing popularity of fitness devices amongst its younger generations and increasing spending on such smart gadgets, in developing nations such as China and India in this region.

Companies Mentioned:

Apple

Google

Garmin

Fitbit

Motorola

Sony

Samsung

Xiomi

LG

Qualcomm



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Smartwatch Market, By Type

7. Smartwatch Market, By Application

8. Smartwatch Market, By Operating System

9. Smartwatch Market, By Geography

10. Smartwatch Market Entropy

11. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)

12. Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n6npsj/smartwatch



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716