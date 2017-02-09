Voltage Detector Market - Global Forecast (2016-2022) - Analysis By Type, Applications & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Voltage Detector, also commonly known as voltage wands, voltage sticks, or power sniffers, can be defined as a device that determines the presence/absence of an electrical charge in an object. It can be a simple, pen-shaped piece of testing hardware that indicates the presence of electricity or an advanced tool that detects precise voltage levels in electrical systems. Voltage detectors are designed for non-contact, live-not live voltage detection on electric circuits found in residential, commercial and industrial buildings.

Globally, increasing demand from industrial applications due to tightening regulatory standards for work place safety is expected to remain the growth driver for the voltage detector during the period of study.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominated the voltage detector market driven by higher demand and consumption of various types of voltage detectors into wide range industries in the region. Asia-Pacific was followed by North America and Europe as second and third largest market for voltage detector market. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to a rapidly expanding industrial base and increasing awareness and tightening work place safety regulations in developing nations such as China, and India in this region.

Companies Mentioned:

Analog Devices Inc.

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

Sharp Microelectronics

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Taiwan Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

Seiko Instruments

Torex Semiconductor



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Landscape



4. Market Forces



5. Strategic Analysis



6. Voltage Detector Market, By Type



7. Voltage Detector Market, By Applications



8. Voltage Detector Market, By Geography



9. Voltage Detector Market - Entropy



10. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)



11. Appendix



