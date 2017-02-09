Hypertension - Forecast in 12 Major Markets 2016-2026 - Variation by Geography/Ethnicity - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hypertension Forecast in 12 Major Markets 2016-2026" report to their offering.

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is a common condition in which the force of the blood against the artery walls is high enough that it may eventually cause serious health problems. These health problems include heart attack, stroke, chronic kidney disease and heart failure.

This report provides the current prevalent population for Hypertension across 12 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Russian Federation, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China, Brazil and India) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Main symptoms include:

Chronic heart failure

Chronic kidney disease

Myocardial infarction

Ischemic heart disease

Stroke

Diabetes

Metabolic syndrome

Reasons to Buy:

Able to quantify patient populations in global Hypertension's market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Gain further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Hypertension and identify patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Provide a level of understanding on the impact from specific co-morbid conditions on Hypertension's prevalent population.

Identify sub-populations within Hypertension which require treatment.

Gain an understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of Hypertension patients.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Cause of the Disease

3. Risk Factors & Prevention

4. Diagnosis of the Disease

5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity

6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course

7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease

8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers

9. Top-line prevalence for Hypertension

10. Features of Hypertension patients

11. Comorbidities of Hypertension patients

12. Abbreviations used in the report

13. Patient-Based Offering

14. Online Pricing Data and Platforms

15. References

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3gp28j/hypertension

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716