JSC VTB Bank / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority Expert RA assigned 'A++' rating to VTB 09-Feb-2017 / 17:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 9 February 2017 Expert RA assigned 'A++' rating to VTB On February 9, 2017 Russian-based Rating Agency Expert (Expert RA) assigned 'A++' bank creditworthiness rating to Bank VTB (PJSC) with a 'stable' outlook. The rating was assigned on the Russian national scale. Expert RA is accredited by The Central Bank of Russia. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: JSC VTB Bank 12, Presnenskaya emb. Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (495) 739-77-99 Fax: +7 (495) 739-77-99 E-mail: info@vtb.ru Internet: www.vtb.com ISIN: US46630Q2021 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 3840 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 543511 09-Feb-2017

