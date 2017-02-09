According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global coagulation testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Coagulation Testing Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global coagulation testing market size is expected to grow to USD 2.69 billion by 2021, with the Americas responsible for generating the maximum revenue and the highest incremental growth in the forecast period.

The major driver behind the dominance of the Americas is the improved clinical diagnostic procedures and favorable initiatives conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) towards the development of novel products. Technological advancements in product design, structure, usage, and the availability of reimbursements are driving the growth of the market in the region.

Based on application, the report categorizes the global coagulation testing market into the following segments:

Prothrombin time (PT)

Activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT)

Thrombin time (TT)

Activated clotting time (ACT)

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the global coagulation testing market are discussed below:

Prothrombin time (PT)

"Prothrombin time tests are used to measure the time taken for the liquid part of the blood to form a clot. This test helps in determining warfarin dosage, liver damage, vitamin K status, and to detect liver disorders," says Srinivas Sashidhar, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for in-vitro diagnostics research.

INR blood tests or PT-INR testing comprises over 71% of the coagulation testing market, driven by high preference towards the anti-coagulation agent warfarin by physicians. The growing patient population, ongoing use of warfarin, increased testing frequency, and strong reimbursements for medical practitioners are responsible for the dominance of this market segment.

Activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT)

Activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT) is used to analyze blood clotting by measuring the intrinsic pathway. An intrinsic pathway consists of several proteins, known as coagulation factors, which can be used to monitor the patient's response to heparin therapy, ensuring the consistency of blood. Point-of-care-testing devices usually perform this test, and Alere is the leading player in the market segment.

Thrombin time (TT)

"Thrombin time is a type of blood test, which helps in measuring the amount of time blood takes to form a clot in the presence of an anticoagulant. The effectiveness of fibrinolytic therapy and blood coagulation disorders can be established with the help of these tests," says Srinivas.

Thrombin time tests are used to assess abnormal blood clotting, such as disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), and other conditions. Abbott Laboratories and Siemens Healthcare are the major players in this market segment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Roche Diagnostics

Alere

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthcare

