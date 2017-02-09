ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Altius Minerals Corporation ("Altius") (TSX: ALS) is pleased to announce that Adventus Zinc Corporation ("Adventus") has successfully closed its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and commenced trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "ADZN". Altius holds approximately 27% of the issued shares of Adventus following project based vend-ins and a previously completed private placement. The IPO was led by Haywood Securities Inc.

Adventus Zinc Corporation has approximately C$9.8 million in starting working capital and is focused on pursuing the acquisition of one or more advanced-stage zinc projects while advancing its strategically accumulated portfolio of exploration projects located in both Ireland and Eastern Canada. Adventus is being led by CEO Christian Kargl-Simard and is supported by a strong strategic investor base.

Project Generation Business Update

The combined market value of Altius's portfolio of public junior mining company equities has grown to $59.9 million during the first 9 months of its fiscal year (May 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017) from a period opening base of $20.2 million. This portfolio market value is inclusive of cash generated from equity sales, less cash re-investments, of approximately $9.5 million.

Altius's project generation business involves the origination and acquisition of global mineral exploration projects. It then seeks to match these projects with various public junior exploration companies in exchange for direct project royalties and equity shareholdings. Highlight transactions completed as part of this business strategy over the first 9 months of its fiscal year include:

-- Option based 100% sale of the Wilding Lake gold project to Antler Gold (www.antlergold.com) for 4.5 million shares and a retained 2% NSR project royalty; -- Option based 100% sale of the Vidalita gold project in Chile to Emu NL (www.emunl.com.au) for up to 15 million Emu shares (with 2.5 million issued on signing and shareholder approval) and a retained 1% NSR royalty; -- Option based 100% sale of the Telkwa metallurgical coal project in BC to Allegiance Coal (www.allegiancecoal.com.au) for 10,956,982 shares (approx. 6%) and a retained 3-4.5% GSR royalty; and -- 100% vend in of an extensive portfolio of zinc exploration projects in Ireland and Eastern Canada to Adventus (www.adventuszinc.com) for 7.6m shares (approx. 17%) and retained 2% NSR royalties.

Altius holds and continues to build upon an extensive exploration portfolio that totals approximately 1.7 million hectares of mineral rights in Canada, the Republic of Ireland, Chile, Finland, the USA, and Australia.

About Altius

Altius' diversified royalties and streams generate revenue from 14 operating mines located in Canada and Brazil that produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, precious metals, potash and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes numerous pre-development stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. It also holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners and which will result in third party funding, equity and minority interests and newly created royalty interests.

Altius has 43,335,654 shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.

