Guinness Oil & Gas Exploration Trust Plc - Publication of Prospectus

Placing and Offer for Subscription and Issue of Prospectus

Legal Entity Identifier 2138008D943IK4F2HO80

9 February 2017

Guinness Oil & Gas Exploration Trust plc ("the Company") has today launched a placing and offer for subscription for a target issue of 50 million ordinary shares at 100p per ordinary share ("the Issue"). Full details of the Issue, and of an ongoing placing programme of shares in the Company, are contained in a prospectus ("the Prospectus"), which is being published by the Company today.

The Issue opens today and will close on 23 February 2017.

The Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and copies of the Prospectus will shortly be available for download from the Company's website (http://www.gogetplc.com) and from the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do).

