OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, and Cameron Westhead, MLA for Banff-Cochrane, on behalf of the Honourable Deron Bilous, Alberta Minister of Economic Development and Trade, will announce new funding support for mathematical research and innovation.

Media are invited to attend.

Date: February 10, 2017 Time: Announcement: 10:00 MT Location: Third floor lobby, Energy Environment Experiential Learning (EEEL) Building University of Calgary 750 Campus Drive NW, Calgary AB T2N 4H9

Contacts:

Stefanie Power

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Science

343-291-2600



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777

ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca



Lucy Lai

Media and Public Affairs Officer

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

613-996-2341

media@nserc-crsng.gc.ca



