OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, and Cameron Westhead, MLA for Banff-Cochrane, on behalf of the Honourable Deron Bilous, Alberta Minister of Economic Development and Trade, will announce new funding support for mathematical research and innovation.
Media are invited to attend.
Date: February 10, 2017 Time: Announcement: 10:00 MT Location: Third floor lobby, Energy Environment Experiential Learning (EEEL) Building University of Calgary 750 Campus Drive NW, Calgary AB T2N 4H9
Contacts:
Stefanie Power
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Science
343-291-2600
Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777
ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Lucy Lai
Media and Public Affairs Officer
Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada
613-996-2341
media@nserc-crsng.gc.ca